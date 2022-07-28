 Three One Electric Day Events Are Now Sell-Outs - Noise11.com
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jon Stevens, Noiseworks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Three One Electric Day Events Are Now Sell-Outs

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald’s Suzi Quatro fuelled One Electric Day events have now clocked up a third sold out show.

5 November in Victor Harbor, South Australia was closed off this week after reaching capacity. In Victoria, the 19 November Mornington and 20 November in Werribee had already sold out.

The One Electric Day line-up is:

Suzi Quatro
Noiseworks
The Angels
Baby Animals
TheScreaming Jets
Chocolate Starfish

Shows with tickets remaining:

Nov 26 – Sandstone Point, QLD
Nov 27 – Broadwater Parklands, QLD

Get tickets here

Related Posts

King Canyon Good Old Days
King Canyon Debut New Music ‘Good Old Days’

Melbourne’s King Canyon have new music with ‘Good Old Days’ becoming their eighth single since forming just a few years ago in 2020 and the world was closing down for COVID.

1 hour ago
DIG Directions In Groove
Directions In Groove Confirmed To Reform For The Brand New Heavies In Sydney and Wollongong

Sydney Acid Jazz outfit Directions In Groove (DIG) will most definitely be performing with The Brand New Heavies at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney and Anita’s Wollongong in the coming week. It will be their first shows in 10 years.

1 day ago
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day Werribee Park Is A Sell-Out

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day has another sell-out for 2022. The Werribee Park show headlined by Suzi Quatro is now at capacity.

2 days ago
BIGSOUND 2022
BIGSOUND Reveals 180 Artist Line-up For 2022

Brisbane's BIGSOUND music conference and festival has revealed 180 acts for its 21st event.

2 days ago
The Essential Radio Birdman
Radio Birdman 2001 Compilation Reissued For America

The 2001 double vinyl edition of The Essential Radio Birdman has been reissued by Subpop in America.

2 days ago
Strawberry Fields
Strawberry Fields Returns To Tocumwal For 2022

Strawberry Field will return to Tocumwal, on the New South Wales and Victoria border for 2022.

2 days ago
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis photo by Kerry Brown
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce The Carnage Tour Dates For Australia

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will bring the Carnage tour to Australia in November for 15 dates around the country.

2 days ago