Three One Electric Day Events Are Now Sell-Outs - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Suzi Quatro fuelled One Electric Day events have now clocked up a third sold out show.
5 November in Victor Harbor, South Australia was closed off this week after reaching capacity. In Victoria, the 19 November Mornington and 20 November in Werribee had already sold out.
The One Electric Day line-up is:
Suzi Quatro
Noiseworks
The Angels
Baby Animals
TheScreaming Jets
Chocolate Starfish
Shows with tickets remaining:
Nov 26 – Sandstone Point, QLD
Nov 27 – Broadwater Parklands, QLD
