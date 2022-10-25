Tim Rogers Resurrects The Twin Set For A Debut Album Bookend - Noise11.com

Tim Rogers first solo album ‘What Rhymes with Cars and Girls’ was released in 1999 as Tim Rogers & The Twin Set. Now 23 years later, he has created the bookend ‘Tines of Stars Unfurled’.

The 2022 Twin Set is Jen Anderson – Violin and Strings, Jeff Consi – drums, Davey Lane – guitar and Richard Bradbeer – Bass. Jen and Davey were on the 1999 album as well.

The first taste of the album is ‘Been So Good, Been So Far’.

Tim says, “The Twin Set was borne out of hanging round pubs of repute, ill and otherwise in the town of my family’s origins and every drinker of good company was a wunnerful musician or had great records. I played some songs I had to Jen Anderson, my new friend whom I met through Weddings Parties Anything and many many a long night and asked if she thought they had any truck. She said she’d make some soup and come demo them at her home studio. Whilst the soup brewed the house became full of music folk whom I mistook for a comedy troupe. We became the Twin Set. Jen’s mates really.

“I was caught up in playing with musical and comedic genii, most of all our dear friend Stuey Speed, too much to realise the songs were good but perhaps askew from the truth. Despite their supposed sentimentality there is a shrug of truculence. “Been So Good, Been So Far” for example. It’s lines about “forgetting all my girlfriends” or “doing all that couple stuff and pretending that I care” just wasn’t and isn’t true. I did care. And I cared that when the Twin Set, who only did one tour, drifted apart. Inelegantly.

“I get asked about the Twin Set record quite a bit. I shirk it because of what I’ve learnt about its untruths and how time has cast us adrift. And so I rang my friend Jen and asked her if I tried write “sequels” to these songs, would she be interested in gettin a band together. She said she’d put a pot of soup on.

“Been So Good, Been So Far” won’t correct the indignities of the first song, but at least it’s the truth. Seeya in the Soup Kitchen.”

Catch Tim Rogers & The Twin Set Live, in their only two shows of 2022:

Wednesday, November 16 Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne

Thursday, November 17 The Great Club, Sydney

