 TISM To Release Wanker Box - Noise11.com
TISM Wanker box

TISM To Release Wanker Box

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2023

in News

Fancy a wank? TISM can supply. The Wanker box set is coming in May.

The Wanker box has over a dozen previously unreleased TISM tracks, the bonus songs from the “Att: Shock Records Faulty Pressing Do Not Manufacture” CD and the singles and b-sides of the era 25 years ago.

TISM’s WANKER BOX will be available from record stores and direct from the band at www.tism.shop

7LP BLACK VINYL BOX SET – LIMITED TO 500
Release date 19 May 2023

Contains:

The original www.tism.wanker.com album spread over three sides for maximum fidelity.

The bonus songs from the “Att: Shock Records Faulty Pressing Do Not Manufacture” CD

Single mixes and b-sides from wanker era singles.

Over a dozen never previously released songs.

Alternative mixes and radically different versions of songs from the www.tism.wanker.com sessions

A lyric poster featuring all songs in the box.

Side One
1. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite
2. Whatareya?
3. Dumb ‘N’ Base
4. Thunderbirds Are Coming Out
Side Two
1. Been Caught Wankin’
2. Denial Works For Me
3. The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut
4. I Might Be A ****, But I’m Not A ******* ****
Side Three
1. Yob
2. Great Expectorations
3. A Hard-Earned Thirst Needs A Big Cold Beer,But I Drink To Get Pissed
4. The Men’s Room
Side Four
1. Thunderbirds Are Coming Out [5! 4! 3! 2! 1! Mix]
2. Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz…
3. Yob [Single Mix]
4. Great Expectorations [Early Mix]
5. Describe The Worst Headjob I’ve Had? Fantastic!

Side Five
1. The Last Australian Guitar Hero
2. Drop The ‘Tude
3. Let’s Hang Around The Shopping Centre [Engineroom Mix]
4. The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner
Side Six
1. I Go Off
2. Opposite Day
3. Untz
4. Professor Derrida Deconstructs
5. Ya Gotta Love That
Side Seven
1. Been Caught Wankin’ [Early Version]
2. Choose Lose
3. The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut [Early Version]
4. Bash It Up Your Ginger [Writing Session]
5. The Song Of The Fat Lady [It Ain’t Over ‘Til] [Demo]
Side Eight
1. Kate – Fischer Of Men
2. My Brilliant Huntington’s Chorea
3. Julius Seizure [Act Iii, Scene Ii, Verses 73-118]
4. Neighbours – Everybody Loves Good Neighbours
5. Rebel Without A Paunch
6. The Only Thing Stopping Me From Being Happy Is That I’m Not More Depressed
Side Nine
1. All My Favourite Footballers Are Crims [Demo]
2. I Abhor This Senseless Waste Of Violence [Demo]
3. Classic Rock [Demo]
4. Australia, The World’s Suburb [1996 Demo]
5. If You’re Ugly Forget It [1996 Demo]
Side Ten
1. The Men’s Room [Alternative Mix]
2. Dumb ‘N’ Base [Early Version]
3. Drop The ‘Tude [Alternative Mix]
4. The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner [Alternative Mix]
5. Describe The Worst Headjob I’ve Had? Fantastic! [Alternative Mix]
Side Eleven
1. Been Caught Wankin’ [Writing Session Edit 1]
2. The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut [Early Vocal Take]
3. Drop The ‘Tude [Alternative Version]
4. Opposite Day [Early Vocal Take]
5. I Might Be A ****, But I’m Not A ******* **** [Writing Session Edit 1]
6. One In All In [Demo 1 & 2 Edits]
7. Wicked Sick [Demo Edit]
8. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 1]
9. The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner [Early Vocal Take]
Side Twelve
1. Shut Up – The Footy’s On The Radio [Demo Version]
2. Who Should Compere Wheel Of Fortune [Demo]
3. Dumb ‘N’ Base [Instrumental Edit]
4. Bildungsroman By The Fishshop, Late Saturday Night [Demo Edit]
5. The Last Australian Guitar Hero [Early Vocal Take]
6. Been Caught Wankin’ [Writing Session Edit 2]
7. I Might Be A ****, But I’m Not A ******* **** [Writing Session Edit 2]
Side Thirteen
1. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 2]
2. Yob [Abandoned Single Edit]
3. Pox Vopili [Demo]
4. Drop The ‘Tude [Early Version]
5. Whatareya? [Writing Session Edit 1]
6. Denial Works For Me [Demo]
7. Thunderbirds Are Coming Out [Writing Session Edit]
8. Let’s Do George Costanza [Demo Edit]
Side Fourteen
1. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 3]
2. Denial Works For Me [Early Vocal Take]
3. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 4]
4. Whatareya? [Writing Session Edit 2]
5. The Men’s Room [Early Vocal Take]
6. Professor Derrida Deconstructs [Early Version]
7. I Might Be A ****, But I’m Not A ******* **** [Raw Run Through]
8. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 5]

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Hard-Ons
Check Out The Bizarre ‘Apartment For Two’ Video By The Hard-Ons

The Hard-Ons have a creepy new video for ‘Apartment For Two’ you cannot take your eyes off.

1 day ago
Vika and Linda To Tour Victoria and Tasmania After Red Hot Summer

Vika and Linda Bull will spend July touring Tasmania and regional Victoria after they complete their Red Hot Summer dates.

1 day ago
LL Cool J, music news, noise11.com
LL Cool J Is Going On His First Tour In 30 Years

LL Cool J has announced the star-studded line-up for his first tour in 30 years.

2 days ago
Joan Armatrading photo by Ros O'Gorman
Joan Armatrading To Premiere Her Symphony In London

Joan Armatrading has composed her first-ever classical Symphony.

2 days ago
Texas The Very Best Of
Texas To Release Two New Songs Before Glastonbury

Texas are releasing two new songs ahead of their Glastonbury set.

2 days ago
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Red Hot Summer Clocks Up A Record Breaking 2023 Season With Paul Kelly

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour has had its best season ever with record crowds and the longest tour so far.

4 days ago
Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Modest Mouse Open Daydream Festival Australian Tour In Melbourne

Modest Mouse have played the first of their headliner Daydream Festival shows in Australia at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

4 days ago