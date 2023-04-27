TISM To Release Wanker Box - Noise11.com

Fancy a wank? TISM can supply. The Wanker box set is coming in May.

The Wanker box has over a dozen previously unreleased TISM tracks, the bonus songs from the “Att: Shock Records Faulty Pressing Do Not Manufacture” CD and the singles and b-sides of the era 25 years ago.

TISM’s WANKER BOX will be available from record stores and direct from the band at www.tism.shop

7LP BLACK VINYL BOX SET – LIMITED TO 500

Release date 19 May 2023

Contains:

The original www.tism.wanker.com album spread over three sides for maximum fidelity.

The bonus songs from the “Att: Shock Records Faulty Pressing Do Not Manufacture” CD

Single mixes and b-sides from wanker era singles.

Over a dozen never previously released songs.

Alternative mixes and radically different versions of songs from the www.tism.wanker.com sessions

A lyric poster featuring all songs in the box.

Side One

1. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite

2. Whatareya?

3. Dumb ‘N’ Base

4. Thunderbirds Are Coming Out

Side Two

1. Been Caught Wankin’

2. Denial Works For Me

3. The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut

4. I Might Be A ****, But I’m Not A ******* ****

Side Three

1. Yob

2. Great Expectorations

3. A Hard-Earned Thirst Needs A Big Cold Beer,But I Drink To Get Pissed

4. The Men’s Room

Side Four

1. Thunderbirds Are Coming Out [5! 4! 3! 2! 1! Mix]

2. Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz…

3. Yob [Single Mix]

4. Great Expectorations [Early Mix]

5. Describe The Worst Headjob I’ve Had? Fantastic!

Side Five

1. The Last Australian Guitar Hero

2. Drop The ‘Tude

3. Let’s Hang Around The Shopping Centre [Engineroom Mix]

4. The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner

Side Six

1. I Go Off

2. Opposite Day

3. Untz

4. Professor Derrida Deconstructs

5. Ya Gotta Love That

Side Seven

1. Been Caught Wankin’ [Early Version]

2. Choose Lose

3. The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut [Early Version]

4. Bash It Up Your Ginger [Writing Session]

5. The Song Of The Fat Lady [It Ain’t Over ‘Til] [Demo]

Side Eight

1. Kate – Fischer Of Men

2. My Brilliant Huntington’s Chorea

3. Julius Seizure [Act Iii, Scene Ii, Verses 73-118]

4. Neighbours – Everybody Loves Good Neighbours

5. Rebel Without A Paunch

6. The Only Thing Stopping Me From Being Happy Is That I’m Not More Depressed

Side Nine

1. All My Favourite Footballers Are Crims [Demo]

2. I Abhor This Senseless Waste Of Violence [Demo]

3. Classic Rock [Demo]

4. Australia, The World’s Suburb [1996 Demo]

5. If You’re Ugly Forget It [1996 Demo]

Side Ten

1. The Men’s Room [Alternative Mix]

2. Dumb ‘N’ Base [Early Version]

3. Drop The ‘Tude [Alternative Mix]

4. The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner [Alternative Mix]

5. Describe The Worst Headjob I’ve Had? Fantastic! [Alternative Mix]

Side Eleven

1. Been Caught Wankin’ [Writing Session Edit 1]

2. The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut [Early Vocal Take]

3. Drop The ‘Tude [Alternative Version]

4. Opposite Day [Early Vocal Take]

5. I Might Be A ****, But I’m Not A ******* **** [Writing Session Edit 1]

6. One In All In [Demo 1 & 2 Edits]

7. Wicked Sick [Demo Edit]

8. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 1]

9. The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner [Early Vocal Take]

Side Twelve

1. Shut Up – The Footy’s On The Radio [Demo Version]

2. Who Should Compere Wheel Of Fortune [Demo]

3. Dumb ‘N’ Base [Instrumental Edit]

4. Bildungsroman By The Fishshop, Late Saturday Night [Demo Edit]

5. The Last Australian Guitar Hero [Early Vocal Take]

6. Been Caught Wankin’ [Writing Session Edit 2]

7. I Might Be A ****, But I’m Not A ******* **** [Writing Session Edit 2]

Side Thirteen

1. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 2]

2. Yob [Abandoned Single Edit]

3. Pox Vopili [Demo]

4. Drop The ‘Tude [Early Version]

5. Whatareya? [Writing Session Edit 1]

6. Denial Works For Me [Demo]

7. Thunderbirds Are Coming Out [Writing Session Edit]

8. Let’s Do George Costanza [Demo Edit]

Side Fourteen

1. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 3]

2. Denial Works For Me [Early Vocal Take]

3. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 4]

4. Whatareya? [Writing Session Edit 2]

5. The Men’s Room [Early Vocal Take]

6. Professor Derrida Deconstructs [Early Version]

7. I Might Be A ****, But I’m Not A ******* **** [Raw Run Through]

8. [There’s Gonna Be] Sex Tonite [Writing Session Edit 5]

