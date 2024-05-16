 TLC Cancel More Shows - Noise11.com
TLC have postponed some of their Canadian tour dates after doctors have advised T-Boz not to perform.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins told fans she and several other tour members have the flu. Earlier this year TLC cancelled their Australian tour.

“We deeply regret to inform you that we must cancel the upcoming date,” the duo said of their scheduled concert in New Brunswick.

“Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including T-Boz, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, she has lost her voice. Doctors have advised her not to perform this week.”

Four of the dates will be affected. It’s not yet been announced when they will be rescheduled.

TLC now features T-Boz and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, after the third member, Lisa “Left-eye” Lopez died in a car accident in 2002.

The group formed in 1991 and are best known for their hits, Creep, Waterfalls and Diggin’ on You. They are currently the subject of a new Netflix documentary, TLC Forever.

