Tom Jones, Jack Johnson, The Teskey Brothers Lead First Bluesfest Announcement for 2024 - Noise11.com

Sir Tom Jones, Jack Johnson, The Teskey Brothers and Matt Corby lead the first announcement for Bluesfest 2024. (Well, actually the first and a half announcement. Elvis Costello couldn’t make 2023 and rescheduled so we already knew that.

Festival Director Peter Noble said in a statement:

It’s Bluesfest Byron Bay’s 35th Birthday next Easter, and as usual, we’ll be rolling out multiple artist announcements over the coming months, and our first one is today!

Surfer, artist, filmmaker, humanitarian, and environmentalist Jack Johnson, who first played Bluesfest in 2001 as a virtually unknown artist, will return for one exclusive performance, the only one he is scheduled to play in Australia in 2024.

Jack is one of the most loved artists to play Bluesfest, and with over 24,000,000 album sales since we first toured him, we can’t wait to welcome him back. Jack last played Bluesfest in 2019 on our 30th Birthday.

Welsh national treasure Tom Jones has had over 100 million album sales, and 36 top 40 hits, including It’s Not Unusual, Delilah, Sex Bomb, Green, Green, Grass of Home, and so many more. The last time Tom Jones played Bluesfest was in 2016, and he had his manager personally contact Bluesfest to ask to return in 2024. We can’t wait!

There are so many other great Australian and International artists coming to perform, including the most requested artist to return to Bluesfest after their show-stopping 2022 performance: The Teskey Brothers.

We also have favourites L.A.B., Elvis Costello, Peter Garrett, Tommy Emmanuel, first-timers and internet sensations The Dead South. Drive-by Truckers are returning after a 15-year absence from our stages. Returning by popular demand is 19-Twenty and so many more.

Special mention to wunderkind blues guitarist and singer Taj Farrant, who, at the age of 14 years, has almost one million Facebook followers and just secured the number one single on the iTunes Blues chart worldwide; he is going to be a superstar.

This is only our first announcement, with so many more to come. We have 3 and 5-day tickets that are now on sale; one-day tickets will be announced soon.

Please come and join us on our 35th Birthday for another memorable edition of Bluesfest Byron Bay.