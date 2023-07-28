 Tom Morello Made Honorary Citizen of Pratiglione, Italy - Noise11.com
Tom Morello is now a honorary citizen of Pratiglione in Italy, his ancestral hometown.

Tom announced on his socials, “I just became an honorary Italian citizen & received the key to the city of the Morello ancestral hometown of Pratiglione, Italy! Bands played! Children frolicked! Dozens of Morello cousins partied! The mayor wore blue! Awesome guitar statue erected in town square next to the memorial for local partisans who died fighting the Nazis! Grazie, Pratiglione!”

Tom’s mother Mary Morello is an American activist and founder of the anti-censorship group Parents for Rock and Rap. She was married to Kenyan journalist Ngehe Njoroge but they divorced a year after Tom was born. Tom lived with his mother.

Both Tom’s mother and father are still around. Mum is 99, dad is 94.

Mary Morello was born in Illinois in 1923. She will turn 100 on 1 October, 2023.

Italy has had a good week recruiting rock stars. Earlier this week Nick Mason of Pink Floyd was made a hoary citizen of Pompeii.

