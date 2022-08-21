Tom Springfield Dies At Age 88 - Noise11.com

Songwriter Tom Springfield, the brother of Dusty Springfield and writer of many of The Seekers hits, has died at age 88.

Tom was born Dionysuis ‘Dion’ O’Brien. He formed the band The Springfields with his sister Mary. She became Dusty Springfield, he became Tom.

The Springfields had UK hits with ‘Breakaway’ and ‘Bambino’ in 1961, ‘Island of Dreams’ in 1962 and ‘Say I Won’t Be There’ in 1963. In Australia, The Springfields also had a number two hit with ‘Silver Threads and Golden Needles’.

The Springfields broke up in 1963 when Dusty left to start a solo career. Tom continued to write and became the principal songwriter for Australia’s The Seekers. He wrote The Seekers biggest hits ‘George Girl’, ‘The Carnival Is Over’ ‘I’ll Never Find Another You’ and ‘A World of Our Own’.

Tom’s songs were sung by Frank Ifield and Jose Feliciano. In 1970 he also recorded the duet ‘Morning Please Don’t Come’ with his sister Dusty.

Tom Springfield died at his home in 27 July 2022 at age 88 but his passing has only just been announced.

