Tommy Emmanuel To Award Guitar Scholarships - Noise11.com

One of the world’s greatest guitarists, Australia’s Tommy Emmanuel, is offering under 25 year olds a four day guitar scholarship.

In a post at Tommy’s socials, it is said:

Earn a total all-inclusive scholarship to join Tommy Emmanuel and his cast of incredible guitar instructors for 4 days of music and guitar. This acoustic event is for guitarists of all levels and interests. If you are interested here are the rules:

1 – You must be 25 years old or younger

2 – Please write a one paragraph explanation why you should be awarded the scholarship.

Please send the paragraph and any links to your music to [email protected]

ALL Submissions are due July 24th.

Grammy Award winner Tommy Emmanuel also has four Country Music Awards of Australia, two ARIA Awards and an APRA Award to his name.

The 69-year old guitarist was born in Muswellbrook, New South Wales in 1955, the same Australian town name-checked in the Steely Dan song ‘Black Friday’.

