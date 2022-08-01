 Tones & I To Headline The Drop In Sydney and Coffs Harbour - Noise11.com
Tones and I

Tones and I

Tones & I To Headline The Drop In Sydney and Coffs Harbour

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2022

in News

Tones & I will headline beach concerts The Drop at Bondi in Sydney and at Coffs Harbour in November.

The line-up also features Dune Rats, Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, Shag Rock, Towns and Hallie.

Dates for the Drop are:

15 October, Sydney, Bondi Beach
22 October, Coffs Harbour, Park Beach Reserve

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dune Rats, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Dune Rats, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Dune Rats, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tina Turner Musical
Sydney Scores Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Tina, the Tina Turner Musical, will have its Australian premiere in Sydney in May 2023.

1 hour ago
Six The Musical
Six The Musical Is Returning To Sydney

Sydney will get another season of ‘Six The Musical’.

12 hours ago
Harry Styles Harrys House
Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’ Is No 1

Harry Styles' "Harry's House" gains a seventh (and possibly last for now) week at No.1 in Australia.

2 days ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
R.I.P. Australian Music Legend Archie Roach At Age 66

One of Australia’s greatest singer songwriters, Indigenous artist Archie Roach, has died at age 66.

3 days ago
Russell Morris The Dreams Of Jack Chrome
Russell Morris Extends Jack Chrome To A Solo Album With An America Cover

In 2021, Russell Morris and Rick Springfield release the album ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ based around the South American tradition of the Day of the Dead.

4 days ago
Kasey Chambers
Kasey Chambers Covers Eminem ‘Lose Yourself’

Kasey Chambers has released an incredible cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’.

4 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Premieres New Song ‘Northern Rivers’

Paul Kelly’s new song ‘Northern Rivers’ was written and recorded soon after residents in Northern New South Wales were cleaning up after devastated floods hit the area.

4 days ago