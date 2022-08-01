Tones & I To Headline The Drop In Sydney and Coffs Harbour - Noise11.com

Tones & I will headline beach concerts The Drop at Bondi in Sydney and at Coffs Harbour in November.
The line-up also features Dune Rats, Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, Shag Rock, Towns and Hallie.
Dates for the Drop are:
15 October, Sydney, Bondi Beach
22 October, Coffs Harbour, Park Beach Reserve
