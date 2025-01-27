 Toto and Christopher Cross To Play Melbourne and Sydney - Noise11.com
Toto and Christopher Cross To Play Melbourne and Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2025

Toto and Christopher Cross will perform a double headliner in Sydney and Melbourne in April.

Toto last played in Australia in 2019. Christopher Cross last toured in 2017. Toto released their last album ‘Old Is New’, which they called the final Toto album, in 2017.

Christopher Cross also last released an album in 2017. It was titled ‘Take Me As I Am’.

That first Christopher Cross album ‘Christopher Cross’ was certified double platinum in Australia and won five Grammy Awards.

Toto’s biggest album was ‘Toto IV’ in 1982. It was also double platinum in Australia and won three Grammy Awards.

TOTO & CHRISTOPHER CROSS TOUR DATES 2025

Wednesday 16th April
John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 19th April
ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

