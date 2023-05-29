Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Next Movie - Noise11.com

The score for the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being created by Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose.

Reznor’s movie work goes back to 1994 when the produced the soundtrack for Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers. Reznor worked with David Lynch on ‘Lost Highway’, provided the score to One Hour Photo starring Robin Williams, David Fincher’s The Social Network, as well as the movies ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘’The Girl in the Spider’s Web’.

Reznor and Rose have two Academy Awards to their name for ‘The Social Network’ and ‘Soul’. ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ and ‘Soul’ also won Grammy Awards.

Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much https://t.co/kN6KCdHqy1 — Jeff Rowe (@Roweyourboatz) May 28, 2023

Trent Reznor’s most recent Nine Inch Nails albums were ‘Ghost V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts’, both in 2020.

