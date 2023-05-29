 Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Next Movie - Noise11.com
Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Next Movie

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2023

in News

The score for the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being created by Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose.

Reznor’s movie work goes back to 1994 when the produced the soundtrack for Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers. Reznor worked with David Lynch on ‘Lost Highway’, provided the score to One Hour Photo starring Robin Williams, David Fincher’s The Social Network, as well as the movies ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘’The Girl in the Spider’s Web’.

Reznor and Rose have two Academy Awards to their name for ‘The Social Network’ and ‘Soul’. ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ and ‘Soul’ also won Grammy Awards.

Trent Reznor’s most recent Nine Inch Nails albums were ‘Ghost V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts’, both in 2020.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Grinspoon photo by Jess Gleeson (supplied)
Grinspoon To Release ‘Easy’ and ‘New Detention’ On Vinyl For First Time and Then Reform For Easy Detention Tour

Grinspoon’s 1999 ‘Easy’ and 2002 ‘New Detention’ albums have never on vinyl until now. Back then it was all about the CD so CD it was, complete with hidden tracks.

1 day ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Addresses Gun Violence With New Version of ‘America Has A Problem’

Beyoncé has released a new version of her fan fav song 'America Has A problem' from the 'Renaissance' album and with Kendrick Lamar.

6 days ago
Evanescence. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Evanescence Australian Dates Announced

Evanescence will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut album ‘Fallen’ with Australian dates in August and September.

6 days ago
Ghost
Ghost Release 5-Track Covers EP ‘Phantomine’

The 5-track Ghost E.P. ‘Phantomine’ has been released with Ghost takes on songs by Genesis, The Stranglers, Tina Turner, Television and Iron Maiden.

May 19, 2023
Long Out of Print REM Albums ‘Around The Sun’ and ‘Collapse Into Now’ Set For Reissue

REM’s 2004 ‘Around The Sun’ and 2011 ‘Collapse Into Now’ will be reissued on vinyl on July 14.

May 17, 2023
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Shiflett Is A Little Bit Country on New Song ‘Dead and Gone’

Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett has a little bit country and a little bit less rock and roll with his new song ‘Dead and Gone’.

May 17, 2023
Enrique Iglesias, music news, noise11.com
Enrique Iglesias Cancels Show Due To Pneumonia

Enrique Iglesias has cancelled his Mexico City show after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

May 16, 2023