 Trent Reznor On Scoring Films - Noise11.com
Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Trent Reznor On Scoring Films

by Music-News.com on November 28, 2022

in News

Trent Reznor says it is “liberating” not being “the boss” working on film scores.

Reznor enjoys being the “person in the corner” working away helping to “enhance” someone else’s baby.

He told Under the Radar magazine: “Film scoring is me as a musician trying to collaborate and help tell someone else’s story.

“After I did a few, I realised it felt really good not to be the boss.

“It felt liberating , to be like, ‘My job is to be the best I can over in this corner and see how I can enhance this thing and put my ego on the side.”

Trent and his writing partner Atticus Ross won the Oscar for Best Original Score for 2010’s ‘The Social Network’.

The duo went on to win their second Academy Award for Best Original Score for the 2020 Pixar film ‘Soul’.

Meanwhile, Trent revealed he is quitting Twitter as the “toxic environment” is not good for his mental health.

Reznor admits Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media site was the final nail in the coffin for his departure from the app.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.

“Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

