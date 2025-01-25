Triple J Hottest 100 2025 Full List 1 to 100 - Noise11.com

Chappell Roan has topped the Triple J Hottest 100 for 2025 with ‘Good Luck Babe’. Australia’s Royal Otis is at number two with a cover of ‘Murder on the Dance Floor.

Here is the Triple J Hottest 100 2025 list from 1 to 100.

1: Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe

2: Royel Otis – Murder on the Dance Floor

3: Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER

4: Lola Young – Messy

5: Gracie Abrams – That’s So True

6: Charli XCX – Guess

7: Dom Dolla – girl$

8: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

9: G Flip – Cruel Summer

10: Fred again.. & Baby Keem – leavemealone

11: Addison Rae – Diet Pepsi

12: Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – places to be

13: Chase & Status x Stormzy – BACKBONE

14: Dom Dolla & Tove Lo – CAVE

15: Ocean Alley – Tangerine

16: Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

17: Billie Eilish – LUNCH

18: Spacey Jane – One Bad Day

19: Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

20: Charli XCX – Apple

21: Artemas – I like the way you kiss me

22: Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry

23: The Kid LAROI – GIRLS

24: Dominic Fike – misses

25: Post Malone [Ft. Morgan Wallen] – I Had Some Help

26: Charli XCX & Lorde – The girl, so confusing version with lorde

27: Billie Eilish – WILDFLOWER

28: Charli XCX – 365

29: SZA – Saturn

30: Tyler, The Creator [Ft. GloRilla/Sexyy Red/Lil Wayne] – Sticky

31: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan – Talk talk featuring Troye Sivan

32: Amyl and The Sniffers – Jerkin’

33: Billie Eilish – CHIHIRO

34: Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

35: Charli XCX – 360

36: Charli XCX – Von dutch

37: Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed

38: Old Mervs – What You’ve Lost

39: Royel Otis – Heading For The Door

40: Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY

41: Tate McRae – It’s ok I’m ok

42: Doechii – DENIAL IS A RIVER

43: Ball Park Music – Like Love

44: Royel Otis – Foam

45: Gracie Abrams – Close To You

46: The Rions – Physical Medicine

47: Tate McRae – 2 hands

48: Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

49: Gracie Abrams – Risk

50: The Kid LAROI – BABY I’M BACK

51: Clairo – Sexy To Someone

52: Good Neighbours – Home

53: Bring Me The Horizon – Kool-Aid

54: Clairo – Juna

55: Billie Eilish – L’AMOUR DE MA VIE

56: Kendrick Lamar – luther

57: Noah Kahan – Homesick

58: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Music Is Better

59: Billie Eilish – THE GREATEST

60: Lime Cordiale – Cold Treatment

61: The Rions – Passionfruit

62: nimino – I Only Smoke When I Drink

63: Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

64: Dua Lipa – Training Season

65: Childish Gambino – Lithonia

66: Missy Higgins – One Of Your Girls

67: Diffrent – A Little Closer

68: Fontaines D.C. – Favourite

69: Jungle – Let’s Go Back

70: Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On

71: Gracie Abrams [Ft. Taylor Swift] – us.

72: Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (airlock)

73: Glass Animals – Creatures In Heaven

74: bbno$ – it boy

75: Wallows – Calling After Me

76: Pacific Avenue – Lucy

77: Tate McRae – run for the hills

78: The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge

79: The Rubens – Black Balloon

80: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Break My Love

81: Tyler, The Creator [Ft. Teezo Touchdown] – Darling, I

82: BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy – RATATATA

83: Sam Fender – People Watching

84: Tyler, The Creator [Ft. Daniel Caesar] – St. Chroma

85: The Weeknd – Timeless

86: Royel Otis – If Our Love Is Dead

87: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Lately

88: FISHER x Flowdan – Boost Up

89: Lime Cordiale – Enough of the Sweet Talk

90: Kendrick Lamar – euphoria

91: Central Cee [Ft. Lil Baby] – BAND4BAND

92: Billie Eilish – BLUE

93: Charli XCX – Club classics

94: FISHER & AR/CO – Ocean

95: 21 Savage – redrum

96: Doechii – NISSAN ALTIMA

97: Kendrick Lamar [Ft. lefty gunplay] – tv off

98: Bring Me The Horizon – Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd

99: Effy & Mall Grab – iluv

100: Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti – Type Shit

