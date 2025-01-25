Triple J Hottest 100 2025 Full List 1 to 100 - Noise11.com

Chappell Roan has topped the Triple J Hottest 100 for 2025 with ‘Good Luck Babe’. Australia’s Royal Otis is at number two with a cover of ‘Murder on the Dance Floor.
Here is the Triple J Hottest 100 2025 list from 1 to 100.
1: Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe
2: Royel Otis – Murder on the Dance Floor
3: Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
4: Lola Young – Messy
5: Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
6: Charli XCX – Guess
7: Dom Dolla – girl$
8: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
9: G Flip – Cruel Summer
10: Fred again.. & Baby Keem – leavemealone
11: Addison Rae – Diet Pepsi
12: Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – places to be
13: Chase & Status x Stormzy – BACKBONE
14: Dom Dolla & Tove Lo – CAVE
15: Ocean Alley – Tangerine
16: Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
17: Billie Eilish – LUNCH
18: Spacey Jane – One Bad Day
19: Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
20: Charli XCX – Apple
21: Artemas – I like the way you kiss me
22: Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
23: The Kid LAROI – GIRLS
24: Dominic Fike – misses
25: Post Malone [Ft. Morgan Wallen] – I Had Some Help
26: Charli XCX & Lorde – The girl, so confusing version with lorde
27: Billie Eilish – WILDFLOWER
28: Charli XCX – 365
29: SZA – Saturn
30: Tyler, The Creator [Ft. GloRilla/Sexyy Red/Lil Wayne] – Sticky
31: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan – Talk talk featuring Troye Sivan
32: Amyl and The Sniffers – Jerkin’
33: Billie Eilish – CHIHIRO
34: Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
35: Charli XCX – 360
36: Charli XCX – Von dutch
37: Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed
38: Old Mervs – What You’ve Lost
39: Royel Otis – Heading For The Door
40: Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY
41: Tate McRae – It’s ok I’m ok
42: Doechii – DENIAL IS A RIVER
43: Ball Park Music – Like Love
44: Royel Otis – Foam
45: Gracie Abrams – Close To You
46: The Rions – Physical Medicine
47: Tate McRae – 2 hands
48: Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
49: Gracie Abrams – Risk
50: The Kid LAROI – BABY I’M BACK
51: Clairo – Sexy To Someone
52: Good Neighbours – Home
53: Bring Me The Horizon – Kool-Aid
54: Clairo – Juna
55: Billie Eilish – L’AMOUR DE MA VIE
56: Kendrick Lamar – luther
57: Noah Kahan – Homesick
58: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Music Is Better
59: Billie Eilish – THE GREATEST
60: Lime Cordiale – Cold Treatment
61: The Rions – Passionfruit
62: nimino – I Only Smoke When I Drink
63: Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
64: Dua Lipa – Training Season
65: Childish Gambino – Lithonia
66: Missy Higgins – One Of Your Girls
67: Diffrent – A Little Closer
68: Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
69: Jungle – Let’s Go Back
70: Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
71: Gracie Abrams [Ft. Taylor Swift] – us.
72: Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (airlock)
73: Glass Animals – Creatures In Heaven
74: bbno$ – it boy
75: Wallows – Calling After Me
76: Pacific Avenue – Lucy
77: Tate McRae – run for the hills
78: The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge
79: The Rubens – Black Balloon
80: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Break My Love
81: Tyler, The Creator [Ft. Teezo Touchdown] – Darling, I
82: BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy – RATATATA
83: Sam Fender – People Watching
84: Tyler, The Creator [Ft. Daniel Caesar] – St. Chroma
85: The Weeknd – Timeless
86: Royel Otis – If Our Love Is Dead
87: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Lately
88: FISHER x Flowdan – Boost Up
89: Lime Cordiale – Enough of the Sweet Talk
90: Kendrick Lamar – euphoria
91: Central Cee [Ft. Lil Baby] – BAND4BAND
92: Billie Eilish – BLUE
93: Charli XCX – Club classics
94: FISHER & AR/CO – Ocean
95: 21 Savage – redrum
96: Doechii – NISSAN ALTIMA
97: Kendrick Lamar [Ft. lefty gunplay] – tv off
98: Bring Me The Horizon – Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd
99: Effy & Mall Grab – iluv
100: Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti – Type Shit
