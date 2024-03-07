Two Door Cinema Club Premiere New Song Happy Customers - Noise11.com

Two Door Cinema Club have shared their brand new single ‘Happy Customers’. The joyous new track is led with an essence of sunshine nostalgia which takes a trip back to the band’s early soundscapes. Amongst a backdrop of Two Door Cinema Club goodness, lead singer Alex Trimble’s vocals are at their most versatile, taking on mezzo-soprano vocal range, which go on to erupt into an instantly recognisable anthemic chorus.

The release of the single comes alongside the announcement of their biggest string of U.S. tour dates yet, kicking off in Atlanta on 13th July and finishing up on 3rd October in Nashville. Meanwhile, the band continue to take the U.S. by storm, playing across Chicago, Portland, Houston and more from now until 30th May. Tickets for the newly announced tour dates go on general sale on Friday 8th March at 10:00am local times. For more information and tickets see below.

The band is also set to return to the UK in the summer, with huge headline shows and coveted billing at some of the biggest and best festivals. For more information and tickets buy them below.

The incredible artwork for ‘Happy Customers’ was created by acclaimed British artist Alan Fears, known for his vibrant, 80s-inspired style, pop culture references, and his signature colourful,

Theatrical and often humorous paintings. Alan Fears also created the artwork for the band’s most recent LP, Keep On Smiling.

Two Door Cinema Club | 2024 Tour Dates:

2024 US tour dates (already announced)

With support from *Joywave and **Day Wave

March 7 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL*

March 8 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN*

May 17 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA**

May 18 – Just Like Heaven Festival – Pasadena, CA

May 19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA**

May 21 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR**

May 22 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA**

May 24 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT**

May 25 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO**

May 27 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK**

May 28 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX**

May 29 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX**

May 30 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX**

2024 US tour dates (NEW)

With support from *flipturn and **Petey and ***Quarters of Change

July 13 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA*

July 16 – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park – Miami, FL*

July 17 – Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL*

July 19 – Rabbit Rabbit – Asheville, NC*

July 20 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC*

July 23 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY*

July 26 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ*

July 27 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD*

July 28 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA*

July 29 – Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY*

July 31 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON*

September 13 – The Orpheum – Vancouver, BC**

September 14 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA**

September 15 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR**

September 17 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA**

September 21 – Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA**

September 24 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ**

September 25 – The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center – El Paso, AZ**

September 26 – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX**

September 28 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO**

September 29 – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN**

October 1 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI**

October 2 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN***

October 3 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN***

2024 UK tour dates & festivals

June 22 – Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland

August 15 – CHSQ – Belfast, Ireland

August 16 – Galway Summer Sessions – Carnmore East, Ireland

August 22-25 – Reading Festival – Reading, United Kingdom

August 22-25 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, United Kingdom

music-news.com

