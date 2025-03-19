 Two Thirds of Silverchair To Get Together For 30th Anniversary of ‘Frogstomp’ - Noise11.com
Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Two Thirds of Silverchair To Get Together For 30th Anniversary of ‘Frogstomp’

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2025

in News

Silverchair’s Ben Gillies and Chris Joannau will get together in Sydney on 26 March to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Silverchair album ‘Frogstomp’.

‘Frogstomp’ was released on 27 March 1995. It was a number one album in Australia, reached number 9 in the USA and number 49 in the UK.

When the album was released Daniel Johns, Chris Joannau and Ben Gillies were 15 years old.

Silverchair ‘Frogstomp’ was the first of five Silverchair albums. The final album ‘Young Modern’ was released in 2007. Silverchair’s last show as on 22 May 2010 in Darwin just three days before they broke up.

The final Silverchair setlist from 22 May 2010 from Darwin was:

Emotion Sickness (from Neon Ballroom, 1999)
Without You (from Diorama, 2002)
Israel’s Son (from Frogstomp, 1995)
Going on 16 (eventually released on Daniel Johns Talk, 2015)
The Door (from Freakshow, 1997)
Ana’s Song (Open Fire) (from Neon Ballroom, 1999)
Machina Collecta (unreleased)
The Greatest View (from Diorama, 2002)
If You Keep Losing Sleep (from Young Modern, 2007)
Straight Lines (from Young Modern, 2007)
Mind Reader (from Young Modern, 2007)
Freak (from Freakshow, 1997)

The 30 Years of Silverchair Frogstomp at the Metro in Sydney will feature a Q&A with Chris and Ben by Richard Kingsmill. Sydney band The Bouys will perform. Silverchair vinyl plus limited edition signed photos by photographer Tony Mott will also be available at the event.

https://www.metrotheatre.com.au/event/metro-a-i-r-frogstomp-30th-anniversary-party/

