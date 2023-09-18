 U2 Premiere New Song ‘Atomic City’ At Las Vegas Pop Up Show - Noise11.com
U2 Premiere New Song ‘Atomic City’ At Las Vegas Pop Up Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 18, 2023

in News

U2 have performed a brand new song ‘Atomic City’ at a Pop Up show in Las Vegas ahead of their residency. The impromptu performance happened in Fremont Street, Las Vegas, the same street the band filmed their 1987 video for ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’.

The video features U2 cofounder Larry Mullen Jr on drums. Mullen will not be playing with U2 on their residency. In February 2023 Mullen announced he has dropping out of U2’s 2023 performance for health reasons. The drummer had injured his elbows, knees and neck but said while he would not be performing live with U2, he had not left the band. “My body is not what it used to be physically. Like next year, I won’t be performing live next year. I don’t know what the band’s plan is. There’s talk of all kinds of things.”

U2 played ‘Atomic City’ multiple times to capture the footage for a music video for the song. Those attending the sudden show were also treated to one verse of ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’, a nod to the original video footage of 36 years prior.

U2 will begin their Vegas residency for the ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere’ on September 29.

