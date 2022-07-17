 UB40 Releases Commonwealth Games Anthem - Noise11.com
UB40 Releases Commonwealth Games Anthem

by Music-News.com on July 18, 2022

in News

UB40 have released the official anthem of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

‘Champion’ features on the new multi-artist album called ‘On Record’, and the single celebrates the the games coming to England for the first time in 20 years.

Robin Campbell said: “We are proud to be representing the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with the official anthem ‘Champion’. Birmingham represents the best of global Britain and it is our job to showcase this to the world.

“The song is about celebrating the cultural diversity of Birmingham. Birmingham is a city of champions!”

The single is already available to stream, while ‘On Record’ features eleven original songs exclusively written and recorded by new and established music talent.

Matt Doyle – who joined the band in 2021, after Duncan Campbell retired due to ill health – said: “‘Champion’ is all about positivity. It’s about being uplifted and putting that energy into whatever gets you up in the morning- whether it be music, art or sport or whatever it is. It’s about doing what you do best and excelling at that, celebrating being a champion.”

UB40 are celebrating 45 years in the music business with a brand new album called ‘UB45’, as well as embarking on a tour of UK and Ireland.

And Robin can’t wait to perform in front of their fans.

He explained: “Our 45th anniversary doesn’t bear thinking about, but the celebrations will be great fun starting in the UK arenas in December. These shows and the new album represent our brotherhood and celebrating our history but also taking our next step together as a band.

“We are pushing new boundaries and looking to the future with our frontman Matt Doyle, and we can’t wait to show the world how good he is with us and how much he’s come on in the last year.

“Come and join us to celebrate 45 years of UB40 and what is going to be one massive party!”

music-news.com

