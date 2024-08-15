 Usher Postpones Tour To Rest - Noise11.com
Usher Rendevous In Paris image from Trafalgar Releasing

Usher Postpones Tour To Rest

by Music-News.com on August 16, 2024

in News

Usher has postponed the opening night of his Past Present Future tour due to an unspecified injury.

Usher took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to announce that the show set to take place at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia that night would be moved to another date.

In a statement, Usher explained that he needs to “give my body time to rest and heal”.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” he wrote. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me.”

Usher insisted he never wanted to disappoint any of his dedicated fans.

“However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best. My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you,” Usher concluded.

Usher, who is known for his high-energy performances, is still set to perform in Atlanta over the weekend.

He announced the Past Present and Future tour in February, which supports his ninth studio album Coming Home.

Following a trek across North America, Usher will head to Europe next year for gigs in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

Usher’s ‘Usher: Rendezvous In Paris’ will screen in cinemas worldwide from 12 to 15 September, 2024.

music-news.com

