Wave Rock Weekender To End After 21st Festival In 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Western Australia’s Wave Rock Weekender will stage its final event in September 2026, bringing to a close a 21-year run that has become one of Australia’s most distinctive independent music festivals.

by Paul Cashmere

Wave Rock Weekender, the boutique Western Australian festival staged at the iconic Wave Rock in Hyden, has announced that its 2026 event will be its last. Organisers confirmed that the 21st edition of the festival, scheduled for the long weekend of September 25 to 28, 2026, will serve as the final annual gathering after more than two decades of events in the Wheatbelt region.

The announcement marks the end of one of Australia’s longest running independent music festivals. Unlike several major festivals that have faced cancellations or financial pressures in recent years, organisers said the decision was made while the event remained successful and culturally relevant.

In a statement, organisers said they wanted to conclude the event “on a total high like it deserves”, rather than see it end under financial strain or declining interest.

Wave Rock Weekender has developed a reputation as an intimate destination festival, limiting attendance to around 900 patrons and offering a mix of live music, camping and community experiences around the natural landmark approximately 340 kilometres east of Perth.

Since its inception, the festival has hosted an extensive list of Australian and international artists. Among the acts to have performed at Wave Rock Weekender are Tame Impala, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers, Spacey Jane, Calexico, Pond, Methyl Ethel, The Drones, Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Justin Townes Earle, The Tallest Man On Earth, Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Stella Donnelly, Jon Spencer, Southern River Band, Harvey Sutherland, C.W. Stoneking and The Jezabels.

Organisers noted that many artists who appeared at the event in its early years later went on to significantly larger international careers.

The festival has been presented by promoters Supersonic and Billions, whose combined operations have delivered more than 10,000 shows around Australia since 1993. According to organisers, Wave Rock Weekender was never conceived as a commercial venture but instead as a passion project aimed at bringing adventurous audiences together in a unique setting.

“We’ve never done this show for commercial reasons, it was always a passion project,” organisers said in the statement. “We simply tried our best to bring adventurous people together and be respectful and kind to everyone in an amazing setting with great music aided by a fantastic regional community.”

The festival’s farewell edition will feature what organisers describe as a “monster line-up” combining returning Wave Rock favourites, emerging acts and several surprise guests. The full line-up is expected to be revealed in mid-July.

Beyond its music programming, Wave Rock Weekender became known for experiences including its cinema, speakeasy, dancehall, yoga sessions, food and beverage offerings, art projections and activities around the famous granite formation and nearby salt pond.

The announcement arrives during a difficult period for Australia’s festival sector, which has seen numerous events cancelled or postponed in recent years amid rising costs and changing audience behaviours. Wave Rock Weekender’s decision to conclude while the festival remains operational and in demand offers a different ending to many recent festival stories.

For organisers and long-time attendees, the final edition is intended as a celebration of the community that has developed around the event over two decades. In their farewell message, organisers invited festival-goers to return one final time and “gather round the big, beautiful rock one more time.”

Tickets for the final Wave Rock Weekender go on sale at 9am on Monday, July 6 via the festival’s website.

Date:

September 25, 2026, Hyden WA, Wave Rock

Ticketing details: General public tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday, July 6, 2026. The line-up will be announced in mid-July.

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