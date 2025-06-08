Wayne Lewis of Atlantic Starr Dies Aged 68 - Noise11.com

Wayne Lewis, the singer and songwriter for US R&B, Soul group Atlantic Starr, has died at the age of 68.

Lewis started the band in New York in 1976 with his two brothers David and Jonathan. In 1977 they came to Los Angeles where A&M Records founder Herb Alpert spotted them and signed them to the label.

Atlantic Starr were an immediate success of the R&B chart but it wasn’t unto 1982 when they crossed over to the mainstream chart with their first Top 40 hit ‘Circles’, written by David and Wayne Lewis.

In 1985, David and Wayne’s ‘Secret Lovers’ reached no. 3 in America.

‘Always’ in 1987 was their first no. one hit.

In the 90s Atlantic Starr had their final hit with ‘Masterpiece’ (no.3).

Atlantic Starr broke up in 1984.

Jonathan and Wayne Lewis formed a new Atlantic Starr in the late 90s and recorded the ‘Legacy’ album. They continued to tour as Atlantic Starr and released another album ‘Metamorphosis’ in 2017 to little success.

A statement on the Atlantic Starr socials reads:

It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025 please keep the family in your prayers and respect there privacy #waynelewis #restinpeace #flyhigh Sunrise 4/13/1957 Sunset 6/5/2025 #restinpeaceWayne

