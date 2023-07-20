Wednesday 13 To Perform Murderdolls On Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Wednesday 13 will once again perform the music of Murderdolls with a full set of Murderdolls songs confirmed for the upcoming Australian tour.

Murderdolls was Wednesday 13 and the late Joey Jordison, who passed away in 2021 at age 46 from from acute transverse myelitis.

Wednesday 13’s band will include Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley. Who were touring members of Murderdolls.

In a statement Wednesday 13 said, “After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs. We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn’t get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey’s house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans, We will be performing tracks from both MURDERDOLLS albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band.”

TOUR DATES

Friday, Feb 2: The Triffid, Brisbane

Sat, Feb 3: The Metro, Sydney

Sun, Feb 4: Max Watts, Melbourne

Tues, Feb 6: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Wed, Feb 7: Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Tickets on sale Thurs, July 27 @ 9.00am Local Time

