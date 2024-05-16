Willie Nelson To Publish Cannabis Cookbook - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson and his wife Annie will publish ‘Willie & Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook’ in November, 2024.

Willie and Annie will share their recipes for Chocolate Cake, Fried Chicken and Buffalo, all made with the goodness of cannabis and ingredients like cannabutter.

According to the publisher:

Country icon, bestselling author, and living legend Willie Nelson pairs his gift for storytelling and herbal remedies with his wife Annie’s passion for home cooked meals in this cookbook of cannabis-infused delicacies. In the Nelson family’s first ever cookbook, we’re cooking with good vibes only. Drawn from their favorite meals on nationwide tours, at the ranch, at home, and in their favorite cities along the way, these recipes have stories to tell—and what better way to enjoy a good meal than with a high-flying tale and a relaxing buzz? Each recipe provides a cannabis kick to ease the mind as much as the body, making their cookbook an exciting, comforting, and lively way to dive into their story, as they draw from meals shared with family, friends, and fans alike. The recipes themselves are delicious and easy to make at home. Buffalo wings, chocolate cake, fried chicken. Only the good stuff. And it includes an additional chapter providing a full suite of cannabis-infused base ingredients—cannabutter, finishing oil, simply syrups, sugars, salts, and tinctures.

The Cannabis Cookbook will be available from 12 November, 2024.

