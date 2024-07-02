 Willie Nelson To Resume Touring - Noise11.com
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl

Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl (Noise11)

Willie Nelson To Resume Touring

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2024

in News

Willie Nelson is resume touring this week after missing the first few weeks of the Outlaw Festival events.

The travelling Outlaw events was to feature 91 year old Willie with Bob Dylan and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. The tour got underway on 28 June in Syracuse and has been through New York and New Jersey minus Willie. Willie will jump back on with the Massachusetts show tonight.

A statement reads “Willie Nelson has been cleared by his doctors to go back on the road again … In addition, Lukas Nelson and Family along with some special guests will play a set which will include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

Willie last played on 25 May in Iowa.

Willie Nelson setlist:

Whiskey River
Stay a Little Longer
Still Is Still Moving to Me
Bloody Mary Morning
I Never Cared for You
Workin’ Man Blues
Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground
On the Road Again
You Were Always on My Mind
Good Hearted Woman
Help Me Make It Through the Night
Move It on Over
Georgia (on My Mind)
I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train
Me and Bobby McGee
Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die
Write Your Own Songs
Will the Circle Be Unbroken? / I’ll Fly Away
It’s Hard to Be Humble

