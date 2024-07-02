Willie Nelson To Resume Touring - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson is resume touring this week after missing the first few weeks of the Outlaw Festival events.

The travelling Outlaw events was to feature 91 year old Willie with Bob Dylan and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. The tour got underway on 28 June in Syracuse and has been through New York and New Jersey minus Willie. Willie will jump back on with the Massachusetts show tonight.

A statement reads “Willie Nelson has been cleared by his doctors to go back on the road again … In addition, Lukas Nelson and Family along with some special guests will play a set which will include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

Willie last played on 25 May in Iowa.

Willie Nelson setlist:

Whiskey River

Stay a Little Longer

Still Is Still Moving to Me

Bloody Mary Morning

I Never Cared for You

Workin’ Man Blues

Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys

Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground

On the Road Again

You Were Always on My Mind

Good Hearted Woman

Help Me Make It Through the Night

Move It on Over

Georgia (on My Mind)

I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train

Me and Bobby McGee

Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die

Write Your Own Songs

Will the Circle Be Unbroken? / I’ll Fly Away

It’s Hard to Be Humble

