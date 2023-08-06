Winger Cancel Australia and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Winger’s upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand for September has been cancelled.

Winger were due to tour with their original line-up for the first and last time ever for Australia and New Zealand. That will now not happen.

Singer and founder Kip Winger confirmed the news saying “we tried to postpone the tour and were going to announce it once we had all the new dates up but the last couple of days some things have developed which was going to make it impossible for us to do the tour under the configuration we were doing it.

“We are cancelling the tour outright and we want you guys to go and get a refund on your tickets because we don’t know when we can come there at this point.

“I do want to say this is not on the promoters. There has been a lot of talk online about the promoters and it is not the promoters Titan Tours. I’ve worked with them before. Everything was fine with me so I can’t say a bad thing about them. All I can say is some things have developed in the last couple of days that make it impossible for us to move forward with this particular scenario”.

Kip Winger did add that plans to do future dates in Australia and New Zealand are currently underway and will be announced when finalised.

To our friends in Australia & New Zealand, our sincere apologies for cancelling our shows this September. Please seek refunds at the point of purchase. We are working continuously on finding new dates/venues and we will let you know as soon as they are confirmed!

THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR CANCELLED DATES

Australia

Sep 9 – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast

Sep 10 – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sep 12 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Sep 14 – Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide

Sep 15 – National Theatre, Melbourne

Sep 19 – The Triffid, Brisbane

New Zealand

Sep 21 – Meow Bar, Wellington

Sep 22 – Totara Street, Tauranga

Sep 23 – Studio The Venue, Auckland

https://www.titanstouring.com.au/winger-anniversary-tour

