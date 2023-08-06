 Winger Cancel Australia and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com
Winger

Winger

Winger Cancel Australia and New Zealand Tour

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2023

in News

Winger’s upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand for September has been cancelled.

Winger were due to tour with their original line-up for the first and last time ever for Australia and New Zealand. That will now not happen.

Singer and founder Kip Winger confirmed the news saying “we tried to postpone the tour and were going to announce it once we had all the new dates up but the last couple of days some things have developed which was going to make it impossible for us to do the tour under the configuration we were doing it.

“We are cancelling the tour outright and we want you guys to go and get a refund on your tickets because we don’t know when we can come there at this point.

“I do want to say this is not on the promoters. There has been a lot of talk online about the promoters and it is not the promoters Titan Tours. I’ve worked with them before. Everything was fine with me so I can’t say a bad thing about them. All I can say is some things have developed in the last couple of days that make it impossible for us to move forward with this particular scenario”.

Kip Winger did add that plans to do future dates in Australia and New Zealand are currently underway and will be announced when finalised.

To our friends in Australia & New Zealand, our sincere apologies for cancelling our shows this September. Please seek refunds at the point of purchase. We are working continuously on finding new dates/venues and we will let you know as soon as they are confirmed!

THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR CANCELLED DATES

Australia
Sep 9 – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast
Sep 10 – Manning Bar, Sydney
Sep 12 – Astor Theatre, Perth
Sep 14 – Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide
Sep 15 – National Theatre, Melbourne
Sep 19 – The Triffid, Brisbane

New Zealand
Sep 21 – Meow Bar, Wellington
Sep 22 – Totara Street, Tauranga
Sep 23 – Studio The Venue, Auckland

https://www.titanstouring.com.au/winger-anniversary-tour

