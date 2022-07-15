Yeah Yeah Yeahs Out, The Avalanches In At Splendour In The Grass - Noise11.com

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are a late scratching for Splendour In the Grass next weekend. The band has pulled out of the music festival last minute “due to health reasons”. The Avalanches have stepped up to take over the slot.

In a statement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs told fans “We are so sorry to announce that due to health issues we will be cancelling our upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass. The disappointment weighs heavily on us, we apologize for such disappointing news. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits for you. Much love, YYYs”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs reactivated post-Covid only six weeks ago in Los Angeles for their first performance in just over three years. They last performed in Spain on 11 June 2022. You could expect their Splendour setlist would have looked something like this:

Spitting Off the Edge of the World (from Cool It Down, 2022)

Cheated Hearts (from Show Your Bones, 2006)

Pin (from Fever To Tell, 2003)

Under the Earth (from Mosquito, 2013)

Burning (from Cool It Down, 2022)

Zero (from It’s Blitz, 2009)

Wolf (from Cool It Down, 2022)

Soft Shock (from It’s Blitz, 2009)

Gold Lion (from Show Your Bones, 2006)

Maps (from Fever To Tell, 2003)

Y Control (from Fever To Tell, 2003)

Heads Will Roll (from It’s Blitz, 2009)

Encore:

Date With the Night (from Fever To Tell, 2003)

‘Cool It Down’ is their upcoming fifth album coming in September. ‘Spitting On The Edge of the World’ is so far the only song released. ‘Burning’ is next on 5 August and the album will be released 30 September. ‘Cool It Down’ is the band’s first album since ‘Mosquito’ in 2013.

The Avalanches will replace Yeah Yeahs Yeahs at Splendour In The Grass.

We’re so happy to be coming home to play Splendour again and can’t wait to see you all there. We’re sending love to the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s x”, said The Avalanches.

