Yet Another Spice Girls Reunion Story - Noise11.com

Mel B has confirmed that there will be a Spice Girls reunion later this year.

During an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, Mel confirmed that the Spice Girls will reunite to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary.

In the episode, co-host Christine Lampard asked Mel about the possibility of a reunion, saying, “We need happiness, we need empowerment back again, we need Spice Girls back basically.”

“Tell me about it,” Mel, also known as Scary Spice, replied, prompting Christine to press for more details.

“Oh no, we are definitely doing something,” Mel revealed. “I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go.”

She added, “We’ll be announcing at some point later this year. Now I’m going to be in trouble.”

Mel’s comments come shortly after the Spice Girls were featured on a series of limited-edition stamps issued by Royal Mail in the U.K. to mark the girl group’s milestone anniversary.

Soon after the stamps were unveiled, Mel teased a reunion during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” she said at the time.

The Spice Girls – made up of Mel, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C – last reunited for a tour in 2019, but Victoria was absent.

The iconic girl group formed in 1994 and officially split in February 2001 to pursue solo projects.

