 Yet Another Spice Girls Reunion Story - Noise11.com
Spice Girls images photo noise11.com

Spice Girls

Yet Another Spice Girls Reunion Story

by Music-News.com on March 8, 2024

in News

Mel B has confirmed that there will be a Spice Girls reunion later this year.

During an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, Mel confirmed that the Spice Girls will reunite to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary.

In the episode, co-host Christine Lampard asked Mel about the possibility of a reunion, saying, “We need happiness, we need empowerment back again, we need Spice Girls back basically.”

“Tell me about it,” Mel, also known as Scary Spice, replied, prompting Christine to press for more details.

“Oh no, we are definitely doing something,” Mel revealed. “I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go.”

She added, “We’ll be announcing at some point later this year. Now I’m going to be in trouble.”

Mel’s comments come shortly after the Spice Girls were featured on a series of limited-edition stamps issued by Royal Mail in the U.K. to mark the girl group’s milestone anniversary.

Soon after the stamps were unveiled, Mel teased a reunion during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” she said at the time.

The Spice Girls – made up of Mel, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C – last reunited for a tour in 2019, but Victoria was absent.

The iconic girl group formed in 1994 and officially split in February 2001 to pursue solo projects.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The Whitlams Black Stump Band Kookaburra
The Whitmans Black Stump ‘Kookaburra’ Gives Clarity To Tim Freedman Stories

Tim Freedman has been slow cookin’ ‘Kookaburra’ for a few years and slowing serving courses since 2021.

13 hours ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announces ‘Wild God’ Album Six Months In Advance

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release their 18th album 'Wild God' more than six months from now in August and have gifted us the title track now.

1 day ago
The Libertines, music news, noise11.com
‘Oh Shit’ The Libertines Are Back

The Libertines release a fabulous new single (quite possibly the most Libertines single ever!) on Wednesday 6th March. Entitled Oh Shit it is an earworm anthem for these economically challenging times and is taken from their eagerly awaited new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade which hits the streets on April 5th.

2 days ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash To Release Blues Album

Slash is seemingly set to release his blues rock solo album imminently.

2 days ago
New Kids On The Block Still Kids
New Kids On The Block Announce First Album In 10 Years

New Kids on the Block are releasing their first album in 11 years.

2 days ago
Del Amitri in Melbourne 23 February 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Del Amitri’s Justin Currie Reveals Parkinson Diagnosis

Justin Currie of Del Amitri has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and has agreed to discuss the condition with the BBC this weekend.

2 days ago
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz To Be Honored On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lenny Kravitz will have his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame planed next Tuesday 12 March 2024.

2 days ago