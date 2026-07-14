Yoshiki Adds Perry Farrell To Walt Disney Concert Hall Classical Concerts - Noise11 Music News

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has joined the guest line-up for the first night of Yoshiki’s two concert residency at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, expanding an already diverse bill that also features Korn’s Jonathan Davis and singer Josh Groban.

by Paul Cashmere

Yoshiki has confirmed that Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell will appear as a special guest during the opening night of his YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall on 16 July. Farrell joins an expanding roster of collaborators for the two performance residency, with Jonathan Davis of Korn performing across both nights and Josh Groban scheduled to appear during the second concert on 17 July.

The latest announcement broadens what has become one of the most unusual live music collaborations of the year. Bringing together artists whose careers have spanned alternative rock, heavy metal, classical crossover and orchestral composition, the concerts continue Yoshiki’s long established practice of crossing musical boundaries while presenting his work in a classical setting.

The two performances, titled Scarlet Night on 16 July and Violet Night on 17 July, will feature different repertoires and guest appearances. Farrell will perform during Scarlet Night, while Groban joins the Violet Night programme. Jonathan Davis has been confirmed for both evenings, creating two distinct concerts rather than duplicate performances.

Farrell’s inclusion adds another influential figure from alternative music to the residency. As the vocalist for Jane’s Addiction and founder of the Lollapalooza festival, he played a significant role in shaping the alternative rock movement from the late 1980s onward. His appearance alongside Davis, whose work with Korn helped establish the nu metal movement during the 1990s, reflects the broad range of artists Yoshiki has worked with throughout his international career.

For Yoshiki, the concerts represent another milestone following his recovery from his third cervical spine operation. The performances are his first major North American concert engagement since returning to the stage after surgery, continuing a comeback that began earlier this year with high profile appearances in Japan.

Throughout his career, Yoshiki has maintained parallel identities as both a rock musician and a classical composer. Best known internationally as the founder, drummer, pianist and principal songwriter of X Japan, he has also composed orchestral works, film music and ceremonial compositions while performing with symphony orchestras around the world. Rather than treating classical performance as a separate project, he has consistently integrated orchestral music into his broader artistic output.

The Walt Disney Concert Hall engagement continues that approach. Located in downtown Los Angeles and designed by architect Frank Gehry, the venue is home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and is recognised internationally for its acoustics. The setting provides a markedly different environment from the arenas and festivals where many of Yoshiki’s collaborators are more commonly seen.

Earlier this month, Yoshiki announced Josh Groban as a guest performer for the second concert, expanding an event that had already attracted attention through the inclusion of Jonathan Davis. Farrell’s addition further strengthens a programme that spans multiple generations and musical styles while remaining centred on Yoshiki’s compositions and piano performances.

The guest list also reflects Yoshiki’s history of collaborations across genres. Over several decades he has recorded and performed with artists from rock, pop and classical music while building an international reputation that extends beyond Japan. His work has frequently connected musicians who would rarely share the same stage, reinforcing his reputation as an artist comfortable moving between different musical traditions.

While crossover performances have become increasingly common, Yoshiki’s career has consistently developed across multiple disciplines. His classical concerts are an extension of work that has long balanced orchestral composition with rock performance rather than a departure from it. The inclusion of Farrell, Davis and Groban illustrates the breadth of those relationships and the different audiences they bring together.

With both concerts featuring unique guest appearances and separate programmes, the Walt Disney Concert Hall residency continues to develop as a significant chapter in Yoshiki’s return to international live performance following surgery. It also reinforces his ongoing commitment to presenting music that connects classical composition with contemporary rock through collaborations that reflect the diverse paths of his career.

YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 IN LOS ANGELES

16 July, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall (Scarlet Night)

17 July, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall (Violet Night)

Ticket Details

Information and tickets are available via Yoshiki’s official website.

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