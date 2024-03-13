 Zayn Malik Confirms Next Album - Noise11.com
One Direction, Zayn Malik, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Zayn Malik Confirms Next Album

by Music-News.com on March 14, 2024

Zayn Malik will release his new album on 17 May.

Malik has been teasing fans about the long-awaited follow-up to 2021’s ‘Nobody Is Listening’, and on Wednesday (13.03.24), Zayn has confirmed his new record, ‘Room Under the Stairs’, is coming soon.

Zayn took to Instagram to share the album’s artwork and wrote: “ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS ?17.05.2024 PRE-ORDER FRIDAY (sic)”

The news comes a week after Malik wiped his social media pages clean, leaving only a teaser of what to expect from his upcoming solo album.

In a teaser clip, he shared: “I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me [personally] as a human being.

“My ambitions, my fears…and for them to have a connection with that.

And that’s why it’s so raw, you know, it’s just me writing this.

“I didn’t want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it.”

A little preview of a soulful new song was played at the end, with Zayn singing: “If I told you I loved you, would you say that it’s fucked up.”

Zayn is working with country music producer Dave Cobb on his upcoming album.

It was suggested that Zayn could jump on the country bandwagon like Beyonce after the studio wizard behind his follow-up to 2021’s ‘Nobody Is Listening’ spilled on working with the star.

The producer told Rolling Stone: “What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans.

“Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”

Dave is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and is best known for producing the work of Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, to name a few.

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

