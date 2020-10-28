2020 Screen Music Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

The 2020 Screen Music Awards will be streamed via YouTube this year on 1 December 2020.

The awards feature 46 nominees who contributed 36 works across 12 categories.

Composer Antony Partos leads the nominee list with four nods for his work across Best Music for a Documentary for Maralinga Tjarutja, and Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for Edge of Something from ABC TV political drama series Total Control with co-writers Missy

Higgins and Matteo Zingales. He is also nominated twice for the ABC comedy-drama series Operation Buffalo (Best Television Theme and Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie).

The nominees are:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title Escape from Pretoria

Composed by David Hirschfelder

Published by Cas Music Australia obo Copyright Administration Films



Title Nekrotronic

Composed by Michael Lira

Title The Vigil

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Title True History of the Kelly Gang

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Published by G Schirmer Australia obo Chester Music



Best Music for a Documentary



Title Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Composed by Cornel Wilczek / Pascal Babare

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems



Title Machine

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music



Title Maralinga Tjarutja

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music



Title Quilty: Painting the Shadows

Composed by Damien Lane / Amanda Brown

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP



Best Music for a Short Film



Title Bolzmann

Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus / Amy Andersen



Title I Want To Make A Film About Women

Composed by Caitlin Yeo



Title The Hammerstone

Composed by Jackson Milas



Title The Sand That Ate the Sea

Composed by Luke Howard

Published by Secretly Canadian Publishing



Best Soundtrack Album



Title Hearts and Bones

Composed by Rafael May

Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing



Title Judy & Punch

Composed by François Tétaz

Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing



Title Lambs of God

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP



Title The Letdown

Composed by Sally Seltmann/Darren Seltmann Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing



Best Original Song Composed for the Screen



Title Ballad of the Bridge-Builders from The Skin of Others

Composed by David Bridie/Tom Murray Published by Mushroom Music



Title Bear’s Theme from Bear: Koala Hero

Composed by Adam Gock/Brontë Horder/Mitch Stewart/Dinesh Wicks



Title Carry You from Upright

Composed by Tim Minchin

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Navel Enterprises



Title Edge of Something from Total Control

Composed by Missy Higgins/Antony Partos/Matteo Zingales Published by Mushroom Music / Sonar Music



Best Music for Children’s Television



Title Alice Miranda: Friends Forever

Composed by Ryan Grogan



Title Bluey: Flatpack

Composed by Joff Bush

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited



Title Thalu: Shadow Boxer

Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan



Title The Strange Chores: Train Snorp

Composed by Joff Bush

Published by Ludo Studio Pty Ltd



Best Television Theme



Title Thalu (Ngarndu Ngurra)

Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan/Tyson Mowarin



Title Operation Buffalo

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music



Title The Commons

Composed by Roger Mason



Title Unorthodox

Composed by Antonio Gambale

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems



Best Music for a Television Series or Serial



Title Everything’s Gonna Be Ok: Seven-Spotted Ladybug

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing obo Avalon Management Group



Title Glitch: Perfectly Safe

Composed by Cornel Wilczek



Title The Secrets She Keeps

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP



Title You Can’t Ask That: Killed Someone

Composed by Andrew Sampford

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo ABC Music Publishing



Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie



Title Operation Buffalo

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music



Title Stateless

Composed by Cornel Wilczek / Tom Rouch* / Pascal Babare

Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing*



Title The Commons

Composed by Roger Mason



Title Unorthodox

Composed by Antonio Gambale

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems



Best Music for an Advertisement



Title Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words

Composed by Scott Langley

Published by Squeak E. Clean Studios



Title Klarna: Get What I Love

Composed by Brendan Tuckerman* / Thandi Phoenix~/ Matt Ford / Jack Steele

Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing*/Universal Music Publishing obo Peppermintblue

Publishing~



Title Nippon Steel: Stuck On You

Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus / Amy Andersen



Title Women With Agency: Women Run

Composed by Angie Coffey



Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia



Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

Composer: Anthony El-Ammar

Composer: Jay Stewart

Composer: Mitch Stewart

2



Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer: Jed Kurzel

Composer: Michael Yezerski

Composer: Neil Sutherland

Composer: Nerida Tyson-Chew



2020 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Premiering Tuesday 1 December from 7:00pm AEDT on YouTube Premiere

Hosted by Justine Clarke, with more to be revealed

Musical Director Jessica Wells



Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments