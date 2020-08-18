Bluesfest Has An All-Australian Line-up Announcement for 2021

Bluesfest has announced its first ever all-Australian announcement. Russell Morris, Ian Moss and Kev Carmody join the line-up for 2021 in the 10 names announced.

Playing Bluesfest 2021 are:

Tash Sultana

Ziggy Alberts

Kev Carmody

Ian Moss

Hiatus Kaiyote

Russell Morris

Briggs

Kim Churchill

Mama Kin Spender

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Bluesfest’s Peter Noble says, “There’s a number of all Australian line up announcements to come that includes ‘real’ headliners, Indigenous artists and Blues n Roots artists. We are setting ourselves up to put on another great Bluesfest albeit in a brand new way. There will be challenges, and we expect to be presenting a festival with a lower capacity and potentially outdoors in order to have a safe event. It is sad for us to see that a number of festivals will not go ahead. However, we are working with Government to present a safe event and be part of the return of ‘live’ music in this country. Whilst it is disheartening to hear that Woodford and Port Fairy Folk Festivals feel that the challenge of presenting is something they don’t want to take on right now, and which is totally understandable, it doesn’t mean that events cannot return, and I believe it is important for Bluesfest to be a part of that return and to help lead the way.”

International acts still listed for the event include Patti Smith, Bon Iver, Gipsy Kings, Jimmy Vaughan, John Mayall and George Benson. The Australian Federal Government is yet to rule on the arrival for international visitors for March 2021.

Bluesfest is in regular communications with Government regarding the Bluesfest COVID-19 Safety Plan that has been lodged. Bluesfest look forward to updating everyone very soon with more information regarding their Safety Plan for a COVID-19 safe Bluesfest experience.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments