 Bluesfest Has An All-Australian Line-up Announcement for 2021 - Noise11.com
Russell Morris photo by Ros O'Gorman

Russell Morris photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest Has An All-Australian Line-up Announcement for 2021

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2020

in News

Bluesfest has announced its first ever all-Australian announcement. Russell Morris, Ian Moss and Kev Carmody join the line-up for 2021 in the 10 names announced.

Playing Bluesfest 2021 are:

Tash Sultana
Ziggy Alberts
Kev Carmody
Ian Moss
Hiatus Kaiyote
Russell Morris
Briggs
Kim Churchill
Mama Kin Spender
All Our Exes Live In Texas

Bluesfest’s Peter Noble says, “There’s a number of all Australian line up announcements to come that includes ‘real’ headliners, Indigenous artists and Blues n Roots artists. We are setting ourselves up to put on another great Bluesfest albeit in a brand new way. There will be challenges, and we expect to be presenting a festival with a lower capacity and potentially outdoors in order to have a safe event. It is sad for us to see that a number of festivals will not go ahead. However, we are working with Government to present a safe event and be part of the return of ‘live’ music in this country. Whilst it is disheartening to hear that Woodford and Port Fairy Folk Festivals feel that the challenge of presenting is something they don’t want to take on right now, and which is totally understandable, it doesn’t mean that events cannot return, and I believe it is important for Bluesfest to be a part of that return and to help lead the way.”

International acts still listed for the event include Patti Smith, Bon Iver, Gipsy Kings, Jimmy Vaughan, John Mayall and George Benson. The Australian Federal Government is yet to rule on the arrival for international visitors for March 2021.

Bluesfest is in regular communications with Government regarding the Bluesfest COVID-19 Safety Plan that has been lodged. Bluesfest look forward to updating everyone very soon with more information regarding their Safety Plan for a COVID-19 safe Bluesfest experience.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Martin Rotsey. Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rubens
Announcement: The Rubens Reschedule Tour With Alice Ivy

The Rubens upcoming tour with Alice Ivy has been postponed until 2021.

1 day ago
Strawberry Fields festival
Announcement: Strawberry Fields Postponed Until 2021

For the first time in 12 years, Strawberry Fields will not be welcoming thousands of patrons to its home venue on the banks of the Murray River in Tocumwal NSW.

1 day ago
Sia, music news, noise11.com
Sia Regrets Outing Herself As A Grandmother

Sia regrets announcing that her adopted son had become a father because it wasn't her "news to share".

1 day ago
Nick of Time by Nick Hampton
Record Exec Nick Hampton Publishes His Autobiography

Former EMI Record executive Nick Hampton has published his life story with ‘Nick of Time: My Life and Career All on the Record’.

2 days ago
Announcement: First Nations artists work to challenge stereotypes and break down barriers to audiences

New research from the Australia Council for the Arts explores the perspectives of First Nations artists and creatives working in theatre and dance.

2 days ago
Kev Carmody Has Some Words For 3AW’s Tom Elliott

3AW’s drivetime presenter Tom Elliott is not known for his sensitivity to our First Australians. In fact, his rhetoric often borders on full-blown racism.

2 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Announcement: The State of Music expands with ‘Introducing’ Series

Mushroom Group are pleased to announce The State of Music – INTRODUCING series, a new streaming initiative developed in partnership with the Victorian Government as part of Victoria Together.

4 days ago