Dougy Mandagi From The Temper Trap Has A New Project Bloodmoon - Noise11.com

Dougy Mandagi of The Temper Trap is working a new project called Bloodmoon.

The first we get to hear of the new project is the track ‘Disarm’.

Dougy said in a statement, “Sometimes I find when writing you throw your line in and patiently wait for a bite. This song however felt like a fish that just shot out of the water and landed in the boat. I’m always working on melodies and took this to Jono Ma who I’ve collaborated with on a number of tracks and I believe we’ve created something really fresh and special. Disarm came together so easily both musically and lyrically for me. It is deeply personal and came from the bottom swimming upwards until it finally broke through the surface.”

‘Disarm’ was co-produced with Jona Ma of Jawar Ma.

The Temper Trap have released three albums. The last was ‘Thick As Thieves’ in 2016.

