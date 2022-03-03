 Dougy Mandagi From The Temper Trap Has A New Project Bloodmoon - Noise11.com
Dougy Mandagi

Dougy Mandagi

Dougy Mandagi From The Temper Trap Has A New Project Bloodmoon

by Paul Cashmere on March 3, 2022

in News

Dougy Mandagi of The Temper Trap is working a new project called Bloodmoon.

The first we get to hear of the new project is the track ‘Disarm’.

Dougy said in a statement, “Sometimes I find when writing you throw your line in and patiently wait for a bite. This song however felt like a fish that just shot out of the water and landed in the boat. I’m always working on melodies and took this to Jono Ma who I’ve collaborated with on a number of tracks and I believe we’ve created something really fresh and special. Disarm came together so easily both musically and lyrically for me. It is deeply personal and came from the bottom swimming upwards until it finally broke through the surface.”

‘Disarm’ was co-produced with Jona Ma of Jawar Ma.

The Temper Trap have released three albums. The last was ‘Thick As Thieves’ in 2016.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jennifer Hudson, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jennifer Hudson Scores A Daytime Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to take on the world of daytime television.

12 hours ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Finalise Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly finalised their divorce.

14 hours ago
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Will Play Their First Shows Since 2019 for Under The Southern Stars

When Black Rebel Motorcycle Club arrive in Australia for their Under The Southern Stars dates from March 11, they will be performing for the first time since 2019.

1 day ago
Boyzone, Noise11, Photo
Ronan Keating Isn’t Returning To Boyzone

Mikey Graham has dashed hopes of a Boyzone reunion.

2 days ago
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Chicks To Tour For First Time Since 2017

The Chicks have announced their first tour since dropping Dixie from their band name.

2 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Cancel Russia Music Festival

The Killers have pulled out of a music festival in Moscow amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

3 days ago
Tinie Tempah - photo by Haylee Cashmere
Tinie Tempah To Start A Fried Chicken Delivery Service

Tinie Tempah is launching a fried chicken delivery service.

4 days ago