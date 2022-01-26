Duane McDonald's One Electric Day All Set For A Covid Safe Sunday - Noise11.com

One Electric Day is all set for Sunday at Werribee Park in Melbourne.

The event will be run with strict Covid-safe rules including Proof of Vaccination and QR Code Check.

Punters are requested not to attend if they are experiencing any symptoms on the day. You must bring a face mask and adhere to the directions of staff and security while maintaining social distancing at all times.

Duane McDonald’s recent Red Hot Summer events have worked perfectly under Covid rules in the past weeks ensuing the Covid-safe template is operating to the government code.

One Electric Day on Sunday features:

11am Gates Open

11:20 Bo Ness

12:10 Chocolate Starfish

1:10 Killing Heidi

2:15 The Black Sorrows

3:25 Jon Stevens

4:40 The Living End

6.00 Jimmy Barnes

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



