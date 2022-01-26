 Duane McDonald's One Electric Day All Set For A Covid Safe Sunday - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day All Set For A Covid Safe Sunday

by Paul Cashmere on January 26, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

One Electric Day is all set for Sunday at Werribee Park in Melbourne.

The event will be run with strict Covid-safe rules including Proof of Vaccination and QR Code Check.

Punters are requested not to attend if they are experiencing any symptoms on the day. You must bring a face mask and adhere to the directions of staff and security while maintaining social distancing at all times.

Duane McDonald’s recent Red Hot Summer events have worked perfectly under Covid rules in the past weeks ensuing the Covid-safe template is operating to the government code.

One Electric Day on Sunday features:

11am Gates Open
11:20 Bo Ness
12:10 Chocolate Starfish
1:10 Killing Heidi
2:15 The Black Sorrows
3:25 Jon Stevens
4:40 The Living End
6.00 Jimmy Barnes

