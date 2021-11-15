 Riverboats Music Festival Is Back For 2022 And Bandit From Bluey's Band Custard Are Playing - Noise11.com
Riverboats Music Festival Is Back For 2022 And Bandit From Bluey’s Band Custard Are Playing

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2021

Riverboats Music Festival will make its return in 2022 with a stunning line-up of Australian acts

Boy & Bear, Weddings Parties Anything, Baker Boy, Vika & Linda, Sarah Blasko, Shane Nicholson, Custard, Liz Stringer, William Crighton, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Kutcha Edwards, Fulton Street, Freya Josephine Hollick, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys and Babitha, with Rockwiz’s Brian Nankervis as Festival MC will bring back Riverboats after a bizarre non-live music year.

(Fun Fact: Dave McCormack, lead singer of Custard is also the voice of Bandit in Bluey. To a five year old, that is like having the Rolling Stones on the bill).

Covid hit Riverboats like many other events but the absence of Riverboats also knocked the Echuca-Moama economy around as well. The Echuca-Moama region is perfectly placed for a long weekend away from Melbourne or Adelaide. Its actually closer to Melbourne and Adelaide than it is to Sydney.

Festival Director David Frazer said: “Covid caused a hell of a lot of heartache over the last 20 months, and the live music sector was hit harder than most. At long last we can finally put all of this behind us and look forward to a weekend of incredible live music surrounded by friends, family and community.”

2022 will be a bigger Riverboats than before. More artists will be added to the line-up in 2022 giving a much greater variety of acts to the punters and an additional boost to the region. The Murray River Paddlesteamers give Riverboats 2022 a more than music point of difference. There will be sideshows on the paddlesteamers.

Riverboats Music Festival is on from Friday 18 – Sunday 20 February 2022. Tickets are now on sale from riverboatsmusic.com.au

