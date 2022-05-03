The Wiggles Go On Display At The Australian Music Vault - Noise11.com

The Australian Music Vault has added artefacts from The Wiggles as the group is set to receive the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Service to Australian Music.

The Wiggles will receive their Outstanding Service honor at the APRA Music Awards in Melbourne tonight.

Ahead of that, the Australian Music Vault has put on display various items from the History of The Wiggles.

Those items include:

– Custom Maton Mastersound MS500 guitar signed by past and present members of The Wiggles – 2015-2022

– Original prop sword used by Paul Paddick as Captain Feathersword for performances with The Wiggles –1995-2022

– Purple skivvy worn by Jeff Fatt when performing with The Wiggles – c.1991-2012

– ARIA Hall of Fame awarded to Anthony Field of The Wiggles – 2011, and many more.

The Wiggles became when Anthony Field (Blue Wiggle) recruited fellow university students Murray Cook (Red Wiggle) and Greg Page (Yellow Wiggle) alongside Jeff Fatt (Purple Wiggle) to record an album for children.

Anthony Field and Jeff Fatt were members of Sydney band The Cockroaches, best known for their Top 10 1987 hit ‘She’s The One’.

The prestigious Ted Albert Award is awarded annually by the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) in memory of pioneering independent record producer Ted Albert, whose company, Albert Productions, was home to music icons The Easybeats, AC/DC, The Angels, Rose Tattoo and John Paul Young. Previous winners of the award include The Seekers, Ian “Molly” Meldrum, Fifa Riccobono, Archie Roach, Midnight Oil, Rob Potts, Joy McKean and Helen Reddy.

