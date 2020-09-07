 Tommy Lee Gets Out The Ho’s For Christmas - Noise11.com
Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee Gets Out The Ho’s For Christmas

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2020

in News

“Ho ho ho’ no longer means at orgy at Tommy Lee’s house. During isolation, Tommy has been working on a Christmas song.

“What is really bizarre is working on a Christmas song during the summer,” Tommy Lee tells Noise11.com. “It is really bizarre. I’ve been working on this Christmas song, I won’t tell you what it is or the title. It is really cool but it is super strange working on a Christmas song in August”.

While Christmas songs in summer seems strange to those in the northern hemisphere, it makes perfect sense in Australia where we expect to be spending Christmas at the beach. “I need to come over there and work on it,” he says.

Tommy Lee is about to release his ‘Andro’ album. He has been working on ‘Andro’ for the past two years. Isolation has also accelerated more new music from Tommy. “I write all the time,” he says. “I have six or seven songs in the process now that I’m working on. I never stop. I keep hammering away. I’ve got some good stuff just sitting there”.

Watch the Noise11.com Tommy Lee interview:

Tommy Lee ‘Andro’ will be released on 16 October, 2020.

