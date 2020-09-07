Tommy Lee Gets Out The Ho’s For Christmas

“Ho ho ho’ no longer means at orgy at Tommy Lee’s house. During isolation, Tommy has been working on a Christmas song.

“What is really bizarre is working on a Christmas song during the summer,” Tommy Lee tells Noise11.com. “It is really bizarre. I’ve been working on this Christmas song, I won’t tell you what it is or the title. It is really cool but it is super strange working on a Christmas song in August”.

While Christmas songs in summer seems strange to those in the northern hemisphere, it makes perfect sense in Australia where we expect to be spending Christmas at the beach. “I need to come over there and work on it,” he says.

Tommy Lee is about to release his ‘Andro’ album. He has been working on ‘Andro’ for the past two years. Isolation has also accelerated more new music from Tommy. “I write all the time,” he says. “I have six or seven songs in the process now that I’m working on. I never stop. I keep hammering away. I’ve got some good stuff just sitting there”.

Watch the Noise11.com Tommy Lee interview:

Tommy Lee ‘Andro’ will be released on 16 October, 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments