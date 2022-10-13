AC/DC Approve Children’s Book - Noise11.com

AC/DC have signed off on the approval for a new children’s book The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet.

The book is the latest in a series of children’s books from Love Police. The first kids book ‘M is for Metal’ was released 15 years ago and Never Mind Your Ps & Qs Here’s the Punk Alphabet and The Country and Western Alphabet Book followed.

Images for the book were created by Paul ‘The Mayor’ McNeil.

Love Police founder Brian Taranto says, “What an honour it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special. Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page. The Mayor has done a sweet and rockin’ job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers!”

The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet that is available for pre-order now from www.lovepolicebooks.com or available for purchased in stores from November 11.

