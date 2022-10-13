 AC/DC Approve Children’s Book - Noise11.com
AC/DC kids book

AC/DC kids book

AC/DC Approve Children’s Book

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2022

in News

AC/DC have signed off on the approval for a new children’s book The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet.

The book is the latest in a series of children’s books from Love Police. The first kids book ‘M is for Metal’ was released 15 years ago and Never Mind Your Ps & Qs Here’s the Punk Alphabet and The Country and Western Alphabet Book followed.

Images for the book were created by Paul ‘The Mayor’ McNeil.

Love Police founder Brian Taranto says, “What an honour it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special. Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page. The Mayor has done a sweet and rockin’ job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers!”

The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet that is available for pre-order now from www.lovepolicebooks.com or available for purchased in stores from November 11.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Humble Pie 70s Box Set Is Coming

Universal have compiled a Humble Pie box set featuring the A&M Years for the band from 1970 to 1975.

5 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Are The Rolling Stones Working With Ryan Tedder?

A Ryan Tedder tweet that was very quickly deleted has set Rolling Stones rumours on fire.

23 hours ago
Cat Stevens Catch Bull At Four
Cat Stevens Prepares 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘Catch Bull At Four’

Cat Stevens sixth album ‘Catch Bull At Four’ turned 50 in September and a 50th anniversary edition will be released in December.

1 day ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Sex Pistols Have The Biggest Selling Vinyl Single of 2022

Sex Pistols officially claim the best-selling vinyl single of 2022 with God Save The Queen.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Shares Poem With Fans

Stevie Nicks has revealed a new poem which she is recording as a song.

2 days ago
The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman, music news, noise11.com
The Stranglers Will Return to Australia In 2023

The Stranglers will be back in Australia for 2023 for a very special tour that not only features new music but also the last music for keyboard player Dave Greenfield who passed away in 2020.

2 days ago
Bongo Starkie at Noise11
Freddie Strauks Will Play A Skyhooks Show With Bongo This Weekend

Skyhooks’ founding members Freddie Strauks and Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie will be back together again this weekend in Geelong for Bongo’s Skyhooks Show.

3 days ago