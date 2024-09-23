 (Art) Garfunkel & (Art) Garfunkel (Jr) Premiere ‘Time After Time’ Video - Noise11.com
Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)

Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)

(Art) Garfunkel & (Art) Garfunkel (Jr) Premiere ‘Time After Time’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on September 23, 2024

in News

Garfunkel & Garfunkel, featuring the legendary Art Garfunkel of Simon & Garfunkel fame, and his son Art Jr, have released a music video for their cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’.

Art Sr said, “It felt like a dream. It was simply quite wonderful. I love working with him. I like to say my son is a better singer than I am. I mean, I’m pretty good… but he is better”.

Art Jr said, “It’s a song that fits perfectly on this album – because it also deals with our relationship, this unique bond between my father and me. From one generation to the next, it’s about time passing, about passing on the baton, but here we are working together in the studio… and thus begins the next cycle, as my father takes this exciting next step with me.”

‘Father and Son’ tracklisting

Blue Moon
Vincent
Blackbird
Old Friends
Time After Time
Once In A While
I Won’t Let You Down
Let It be Me
Nature Boy
You Belong To Me
Here Comes the Rain Again
Father and Son

Garfunkel & Garfunkel will release the ‘Father & Son’ album in November. The ‘Father & Son’ cover mimics Art’s 1979 album cover ‘Fate For Breakfast’. The cover image for both was taken in Art’s kitchen 45 years apart.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)
Art Garfunkel & Art Garfunkel Jr To Release Debut Album ‘Father & Son’

Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr have made an album together. ‘Father & Son’ will be released in November.

3 days ago
Patsy and Dave The Willow
Patsy and Dave Debuts At No. 1 on Australian Artists Country Chart And AIR Chart

Patsy and Dave have a hit with ‘The Willow’ on Australia’s Country chart.

4 days ago
Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation
More Australian Dua Lipa Dates Added

Dua Lipa will now play three Melbourne shows and two Sydney shows with new dates added to the Radical Optimism Australian tour.

4 days ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billie Eilish Endorses Harris/Walz and Urges Fans To Vote

Billie Eilish has urged her fans to back Kamala Harris for president and to "vote like your life depends on it."

5 days ago
Voice of Baceprot (VoB)
Voice of Baceprot To Play Australia For The First Time Next Month

Indonesia’s number one metal band Voice of Baceprot (VoB) will play their first ever Australian dates next month in October 2024.

6 days ago
Hayley Mary photo supplied
Hayley Mary Adds Occult Disclaimer To New Video for ‘Eighteen’

For some strange reason Hayley Mary has added a disclaimer at the start of her new music video ‘Eighteen’.

September 12, 2024
Smith and Watt Steakhouse
Andrew Watt and Chad Smith Prepare For A Second ‘Smith & Watt Steakhouse’

Producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are planning their second Smith & Watt Steakhouse show, this time in New York.

September 11, 2024