(Art) Garfunkel & (Art) Garfunkel (Jr) Premiere ‘Time After Time’ Video - Noise11.com

Garfunkel & Garfunkel, featuring the legendary Art Garfunkel of Simon & Garfunkel fame, and his son Art Jr, have released a music video for their cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’.

Art Sr said, “It felt like a dream. It was simply quite wonderful. I love working with him. I like to say my son is a better singer than I am. I mean, I’m pretty good… but he is better”.

Art Jr said, “It’s a song that fits perfectly on this album – because it also deals with our relationship, this unique bond between my father and me. From one generation to the next, it’s about time passing, about passing on the baton, but here we are working together in the studio… and thus begins the next cycle, as my father takes this exciting next step with me.”

‘Father and Son’ tracklisting

Blue Moon

Vincent

Blackbird

Old Friends

Time After Time

Once In A While

I Won’t Let You Down

Let It be Me

Nature Boy

You Belong To Me

Here Comes the Rain Again

Father and Son

Garfunkel & Garfunkel will release the ‘Father & Son’ album in November. The ‘Father & Son’ cover mimics Art’s 1979 album cover ‘Fate For Breakfast’. The cover image for both was taken in Art’s kitchen 45 years apart.

