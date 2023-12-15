Athlete Dylan Alcott Joins Cast of The Rocky Horror Show for Sydney 2024 - Noise11.com

Dylan Alcott AO, champion athlete and disability advocate, has been cast of the Narrator for the 2024 season of The Rocky Horror Show in Sydney.

Dylan is a Paralympian, tennis champion and a former Australian of the Year. In a statement he said, “Super pumped to join this incredible production of the iconic THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. Couldn’t think of a better opportunity for my first theatre production, feeling very grateful. Can’t wait to get to work and rock it out on stage in Sydney!”.

The cast has Jason Donovan starring as Frank N Furter with Stellar Perry as Magenta/The Usherette, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Henry Rollo as Riff Raff, Darcey Eagle as Columbia and Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott.

Joining them in 2024 as Brad and the Frank N Furter Alternate will be Blake Bowden (The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd) and as Rocky Daniel Erbacher (Grease, Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions the Musical)

Starring beside them on stage as The Phantoms will be Josh Gates, Hollie James, Nicolas Van Litsenborgh and Erica Wild with Keane Fletcher and Seryan Burke-Low rounding out the cast as the Swings.

Newcastle – Civic Theatre From 12 January

With Narrator Myf Warhurst

Melbourne – Athenaeum Theatre From 9 February

With Narrator Joel Creasey

Sydney – Theatre Royal Sydney From 31 March

with Narrator Dylan Alcott 31 March – 17 April

WWW.ROCKYHORROR.COM.AU

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

