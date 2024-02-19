Australian Acts Cover Taylor Swift For Triple M - Noise11.com

Australian radio station Triple M curated an incredible list of Australian artists performing the songs of Taylor Swift and it really, really works.

Birds of Tokyo, Paul Kelly, Sarah McLeod, The Screaming Jets, British India and Ian Moss sound incredible when they apply their individual styles to the songs of Taylor Swift.

Here are the Swift songs (Triple M’s Version).

Birds of Tokyo – Blank Space

Diesel – This Is Me Trying

Sarah McLeod – Wildest Dreams

The Screaming Jets – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

British India – You’re On Your Own Kid

Paul Kelly – Anti-Hero

Ian Moss – Style

Taylor Swift has now completed her three Melbourne shows and will next play Sydney.

Read the Noise11 wrap of the first show in Melbourne.

The shows include the “surprise song” segment where Taylor performs acoustic versions of two songs not on her setlist.

The Surprise Songs for Melbourne were

16 February

Red

You’re Losing Me

17 February

Getaway Car

This is me trying

18 February

Come Back…Be Here/Daylight

Teardrops on My Guitar

The remaining Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour are 23, 24, 25 and 26 February in Sydney, all with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.

https://www.frontiertouring.com/taylorswift

