Australian Acts Cover Taylor Swift For Triple M - Noise11.com

Australian radio station Triple M curated an incredible list of Australian artists performing the songs of Taylor Swift and it really, really works.
Birds of Tokyo, Paul Kelly, Sarah McLeod, The Screaming Jets, British India and Ian Moss sound incredible when they apply their individual styles to the songs of Taylor Swift.
Here are the Swift songs (Triple M’s Version).
Birds of Tokyo – Blank Space
Diesel – This Is Me Trying
Sarah McLeod – Wildest Dreams
The Screaming Jets – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
British India – You’re On Your Own Kid
Paul Kelly – Anti-Hero
Ian Moss – Style
Taylor Swift has now completed her three Melbourne shows and will next play Sydney.
Read the Noise11 wrap of the first show in Melbourne.
Taylor Swift Performs First Australian Show For The Eras Tour In Melbourne
The shows include the “surprise song” segment where Taylor performs acoustic versions of two songs not on her setlist.
The Surprise Songs for Melbourne were
16 February
Red
You’re Losing Me
17 February
Getaway Car
This is me trying
18 February
Come Back…Be Here/Daylight
Teardrops on My Guitar
The remaining Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour are 23, 24, 25 and 26 February in Sydney, all with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.
https://www.frontiertouring.com/taylorswift
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE