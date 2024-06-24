BBC To Livestream Coldplay and Dua Lipa Glastonbury Concerts - Noise11.com

For the first time, the BBC will livestream headline Glastonbury performances to a global audience, with Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s 2024 Pyramid Stage sets available to view on the recently relaunched BBC.com.

Music fans around the world can tune into the stream, which is produced by BBC Studios, to watch Dua Lipa’s headline performance on Friday 28th June from 5-6.45pm EST (11pm-12.45am CEST) and Coldplay’s headline set on Saturday 29th June from 4.45-6.45pm EST (10.45pm-12.45am CEST), both at BBC.com/pages/Glastonbury-live. Fans can also follow along with festival highlights, updates and analysis on BBC.com throughout the weekend.

Indonesia’s Voice of Baceprot (VoB) will also play Glastonbury for the first time ever soon after their FENIX360 showcase.

Tara Maitra, Chief Commercial Officer at BBC Studios says: “The Glastonbury Festival is an icon of British culture, and this livestream will give fans around the globe a front row seat to headline performances like never before. This is just the latest example of our focus on bringing more cultural-defining moments like Glastonbury to fans on our platforms outside the U.K. so users can experience the best of British culture wherever they may be.”

Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music says: “At the BBC, we bring Glastonbury to you, and we’re incredibly proud of our coverage. It enables millions of people to access the magic of Emily and Michael Eavis’ festival each year. The global streams of Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s performances are another exciting addition to our offer, allowing us not only to unite music fans across the country, but across the world with the opportunity to experience these world class performances as they happen.”

Seven-time BRIT and three-time GRAMMY Award winner Dua Lipa is making her first ever appearance on the famous Pyramid Stage, while seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Coldplay returns to headline Glastonbury for the fifth time, and for the first time since 2016.

The BBC has been bringing Glastonbury Festival to UK audiences since 1997, and in 2024 returns with extensive coverage of the festival – including Pyramid Stage headline performances from Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA – across its platforms. There will be over 90 hours of live performances from the five main stages on BBC iPlayer, 90 hours of radio programmes broadcast live from Worthy Farm, extensive coverage on TV and much more to discover on BBC Sounds.

