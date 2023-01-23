 Bernard Fanning’s Red Hot Challenge – What To Do and How To Do It In An Hour - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning’s Red Hot Challenge – What To Do and How To Do It In An Hour

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2023

Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning will spend the first half of 2023 out solo and on tour for Red Hot Summer. The big question for Fanning is what does a cut-down setlist look like?

When Bernard did his last solo lap in 2017 he had more time to play and more songs to curate into the set. Red Hot Summer “keeps the bastards honest” (as former Australian politician Don Chipp used to say). With an hour to ponder, Bernard Fanning has opted for a cross section of the solo and his former band Powderfinger.

The singles ‘Wish You Well’, ‘Songbird’, ‘Wasting Time’ and ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ formed the skeleton of the it. A couple of Powderfinger classics ‘These Days’ and ‘Sunsets’ filled it out and provided the audience participation section of the show.

Opening with the album track ‘Hope & Validation’ was a surprise for a starter, especially in such a hit ridden line-up with Paul Kelly taking no risks with his mostly rock hit set and Mark Seymour reading the room and serving mainly Hunters.

Fanning has never been a hit-driven artist. Powderfinger certainly weren’t. Their successes came from the albums. In their entire career they only had four Top 20 singles. Chart success was never their desire. They occasionally fluked a hit but it was always about the music and the album.

The first Fanning Red Hot Summer show also included a very tasty cover of Steve Miller’s ‘Fly Like An Eagle’.

Bernard Fanning Red Hot Summer setlist, 22 January, 2022, Barossa Valley

Hope & Validation (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Songbird (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Isn’t It a Pity (from Brutal Dawn, 2017)
Wasting Time (from Civil Dusk, 2016)
Change of Pace (from Civil Dusk, 2016)
Which Way Home? (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Not Finished Just Yet (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Yesterday’s Gone (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
These Days (from Powderfinger’s Odessey Number 5, 2000)
Sunsets (from Powderfinger’s Sunsets, 2003)
Wish You Well (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour.

The 2023 season started with the sold-out Mornington show in 14 January. The Red Hot Summer tour concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Paul Kelly Plays A Red Hot Rock and Roll Show For The First Red Hot Summer

Noise11.com

