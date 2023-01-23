Bernard Fanning’s Red Hot Challenge – What To Do and How To Do It In An Hour - Noise11.com

Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning will spend the first half of 2023 out solo and on tour for Red Hot Summer. The big question for Fanning is what does a cut-down setlist look like?
When Bernard did his last solo lap in 2017 he had more time to play and more songs to curate into the set. Red Hot Summer “keeps the bastards honest” (as former Australian politician Don Chipp used to say). With an hour to ponder, Bernard Fanning has opted for a cross section of the solo and his former band Powderfinger.
The singles ‘Wish You Well’, ‘Songbird’, ‘Wasting Time’ and ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ formed the skeleton of the it. A couple of Powderfinger classics ‘These Days’ and ‘Sunsets’ filled it out and provided the audience participation section of the show.
Opening with the album track ‘Hope & Validation’ was a surprise for a starter, especially in such a hit ridden line-up with Paul Kelly taking no risks with his mostly rock hit set and Mark Seymour reading the room and serving mainly Hunters.
Fanning has never been a hit-driven artist. Powderfinger certainly weren’t. Their successes came from the albums. In their entire career they only had four Top 20 singles. Chart success was never their desire. They occasionally fluked a hit but it was always about the music and the album.
The first Fanning Red Hot Summer show also included a very tasty cover of Steve Miller’s ‘Fly Like An Eagle’.
Bernard Fanning Red Hot Summer setlist, 22 January, 2022, Barossa Valley
Hope & Validation (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Songbird (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Isn’t It a Pity (from Brutal Dawn, 2017)
Wasting Time (from Civil Dusk, 2016)
Change of Pace (from Civil Dusk, 2016)
Which Way Home? (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Not Finished Just Yet (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Yesterday’s Gone (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
These Days (from Powderfinger’s Odessey Number 5, 2000)
Sunsets (from Powderfinger’s Sunsets, 2003)
Wish You Well (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour.
Red Hot Summer sold-out events are:
Mornington Racecourse Jan 14
Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21
Seppeltsfield, Jan 22
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay, Jan 28
Westport Park, Port Macquarie, Feb 4
Berry Showground, Berry, Feb 11
Country Club Lawn, Launceston, Feb 18
Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19
Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo, 25 February
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, 18 March
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29
The 2023 season started with the sold-out Mornington show in 14 January. The Red Hot Summer tour concludes 13 May in Cairns.
Paul Kelly Plays A Red Hot Rock and Roll Show For The First Red Hot Summer
Saturday 14TH January 2023
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunday 15TH January 2023
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Saturday 21st January 2023
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Sounds By The River
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Sunday 22nd January 2023
Seppeltsfield, SEPPELTSFIELD SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour
Saturday 28th January 2023
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour
Saturday 4th February 2023
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 11th February 2023
Berry Showground, BERRY NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 18th February 2023
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunday 19th February 2023
Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour
Saturday 25th February 2023
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Saturday 4th March 2023
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunday 5th March 2023
Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 11th March 2023
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour
Sunday 12th March 2023
Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunday 26th March 2023
Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour
Saturday 1st April 2023
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour
Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss
Saturday 29th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .
Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.
