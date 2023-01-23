Bernard Fanning’s Red Hot Challenge – What To Do and How To Do It In An Hour - Noise11.com

Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning will spend the first half of 2023 out solo and on tour for Red Hot Summer. The big question for Fanning is what does a cut-down setlist look like?

When Bernard did his last solo lap in 2017 he had more time to play and more songs to curate into the set. Red Hot Summer “keeps the bastards honest” (as former Australian politician Don Chipp used to say). With an hour to ponder, Bernard Fanning has opted for a cross section of the solo and his former band Powderfinger.

The singles ‘Wish You Well’, ‘Songbird’, ‘Wasting Time’ and ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ formed the skeleton of the it. A couple of Powderfinger classics ‘These Days’ and ‘Sunsets’ filled it out and provided the audience participation section of the show.

Opening with the album track ‘Hope & Validation’ was a surprise for a starter, especially in such a hit ridden line-up with Paul Kelly taking no risks with his mostly rock hit set and Mark Seymour reading the room and serving mainly Hunters.

Fanning has never been a hit-driven artist. Powderfinger certainly weren’t. Their successes came from the albums. In their entire career they only had four Top 20 singles. Chart success was never their desire. They occasionally fluked a hit but it was always about the music and the album.

The first Fanning Red Hot Summer show also included a very tasty cover of Steve Miller’s ‘Fly Like An Eagle’.

Bernard Fanning Red Hot Summer setlist, 22 January, 2022, Barossa Valley

Hope & Validation (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Songbird (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Isn’t It a Pity (from Brutal Dawn, 2017)

Wasting Time (from Civil Dusk, 2016)

Change of Pace (from Civil Dusk, 2016)

Which Way Home? (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Not Finished Just Yet (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Yesterday’s Gone (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

These Days (from Powderfinger’s Odessey Number 5, 2000)

Sunsets (from Powderfinger’s Sunsets, 2003)

Wish You Well (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 14TH January 2023

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 15TH January 2023

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 21st January 2023

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Sounds By The River

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Sunday 22nd January 2023

Seppeltsfield, SEPPELTSFIELD SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 28th January 2023

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 4th February 2023

Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th February 2023

Berry Showground, BERRY NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 18th February 2023

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 19th February 2023

Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 25th February 2023

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 4th March 2023

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 5th March 2023

Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th March 2023

Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Sunday 12th March 2023

Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 26th March 2023

Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

