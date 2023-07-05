 Billie Eilish Will Be A Barbie Girl - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Will Be A Barbie Girl

by Music-News.com on July 6, 2023

in News

Billie Eilish has announced that she will be releasing a song for the Barbie soundtrack.

Eilish took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she will be dropping a new song for the forthcoming soundtrack to the new live-action Barbie film.

Eilish wrote next to an image of a hand-drawn B in the signature Barbie font,

“”What Was I Made For?” COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!!”

“WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB”.

Billie also tagged her brother, Finneas, who is the co-writer to many of her hit songs.

The Barbie album, which will contain 17 tracks, is set to be released on 21 July. The soundtrack will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, including Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Charlie XCX, Ava Max, Khalid, Haim, and more.

Surprisingly, Ryan Gosling – who plays Barbie’s love interest, Ken, in the film – is also credited as a performer on the album. The actor will deliver an 80’s style ballad as his character.

Barbie will hit theatres on 21 July.

