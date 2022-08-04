 Billy Joel Is Heading To The Big Screen - Noise11.com
Billy Joel Live At Yankee Stadium

Billy Joel Is Heading To The Big Screen

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2022

in News

Billy Joel’s 1990 ‘Live At Yankee Stadium’ concert will screen in cinemas around the world on 5 and 9 October.

The two night only special screening will feature the previously unseen performance of ‘Uptown Girl’, an interview with Billy and his band members and Billy’s classics like ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’.

“We’re pleased to partner again with Sony Music Entertainment to bring another classic rock n’ roll concert to the big screen,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. “This re-edited concert is going to have fans of Billy Joel dancing in their seats in movie theaters worldwide.”

“As a native New Yorker, Billy Joel’s iconic performance at Yankee Stadium is a perfect combination for audiences. We are excited to give fans the opportunity to watch this sold-out concert and rock out to the legend’s greatest hits,” said Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment.

‘Billy Joel – Live At Yankee Stadium’ was released on VHS in 1990 and on DVD in 2000. The original video featured.

Storm Front
I Go To Extremes
Scenes From An Italian Restaurant
The Downeaster ‘Alexa’
Pressure
New York State Of Mind
We Didn’t Start The Fire
Shout
That’s Not Her Style
Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)
A Matter Of Trust
Piano Man

Joel performed two shows at Yankee Stadium in 22 and 23 June 1990.

The complete concert from 22 June 1990 was:

Storm Front
Allentown
Prelude / Angry Young Man
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
The Downeaster Alexa
Goodnight Saigon
I Go to Extremes
Pressure
My Life
New York State of Mind
An Innocent Man
We Didn’t Start the Fire
Shout
Uptown Girl
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me
You May Be Right
Only the Good Die Young

Encore:
Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)
A Matter of Trust
Big Shot
That’s Not Her Style
Piano Man

The complete concert from 22 June 1990 was:

Piano Man
New York State of Mind
Prelude / Angry Young Man
Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)
Only the Good Die Young
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
Big Shot
My Life
You May Be Right
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me
Allentown
Pressure
Goodnight Saigon
An Innocent Man
Uptown Girl
A Matter of Trust
That’s Not Her Style
We Didn’t Start the Fire
The Downeaster Alexa
I Go to Extremes
Storm Front
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Shout

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content division on Wed., Oct. 5 and Sun., Oct. 9*, tickets for “Live At Yankee Stadium” go on sale on Wed., Aug. 10 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at www.BillyJoel.Film.

Billy Joel will also perform one show only in Australia for Frontier Touring on 10 December 2022.

