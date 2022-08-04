Billy Joel Is Heading To The Big Screen - Noise11.com

Billy Joel’s 1990 ‘Live At Yankee Stadium’ concert will screen in cinemas around the world on 5 and 9 October.

The two night only special screening will feature the previously unseen performance of ‘Uptown Girl’, an interview with Billy and his band members and Billy’s classics like ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’.

“We’re pleased to partner again with Sony Music Entertainment to bring another classic rock n’ roll concert to the big screen,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. “This re-edited concert is going to have fans of Billy Joel dancing in their seats in movie theaters worldwide.”

“As a native New Yorker, Billy Joel’s iconic performance at Yankee Stadium is a perfect combination for audiences. We are excited to give fans the opportunity to watch this sold-out concert and rock out to the legend’s greatest hits,” said Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment.

‘Billy Joel – Live At Yankee Stadium’ was released on VHS in 1990 and on DVD in 2000. The original video featured.

Storm Front

I Go To Extremes

Scenes From An Italian Restaurant

The Downeaster ‘Alexa’

Pressure

New York State Of Mind

We Didn’t Start The Fire

Shout

That’s Not Her Style

Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)

A Matter Of Trust

Piano Man

Joel performed two shows at Yankee Stadium in 22 and 23 June 1990.

The complete concert from 22 June 1990 was:

Storm Front

Allentown

Prelude / Angry Young Man

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant

The Downeaster Alexa

Goodnight Saigon

I Go to Extremes

Pressure

My Life

New York State of Mind

An Innocent Man

We Didn’t Start the Fire

Shout

Uptown Girl

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me

You May Be Right

Only the Good Die Young

Encore:

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)

A Matter of Trust

Big Shot

That’s Not Her Style

Piano Man

The complete concert from 22 June 1990 was:

Piano Man

New York State of Mind

Prelude / Angry Young Man

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)

Only the Good Die Young

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant

Big Shot

My Life

You May Be Right

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me

Allentown

Pressure

Goodnight Saigon

An Innocent Man

Uptown Girl

A Matter of Trust

That’s Not Her Style

We Didn’t Start the Fire

The Downeaster Alexa

I Go to Extremes

Storm Front

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Shout

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content division on Wed., Oct. 5 and Sun., Oct. 9*, tickets for “Live At Yankee Stadium” go on sale on Wed., Aug. 10 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at www.BillyJoel.Film.

Billy Joel will also perform one show only in Australia for Frontier Touring on 10 December 2022.

