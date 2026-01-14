Bluesfest 2026 Adds Parkway Drive, Erykah Badu And The Wailers To Expanding Lineup - Noise11.com

Byron Bay Bluesfest has unveiled a major new wave of artists for its 2026 edition, confirming Parkway Drive, Erykah Badu and The Wailers as headline additions to an already formidable bill. The announcement reinforces Bluesfest’s long held reputation for programming that spans generations, genres and cultures, united by musicianship, legacy and the power of live performance.

For Bluesfest, the addition of Parkway Drive carries deep local significance. Formed in Byron Bay in 2003, Parkway Drive’s rise from teenage metal outsiders to one of Australia’s most successful global heavy music exports is a story rooted in the Northern Rivers. Their Bluesfest appearance will mark their first major hometown festival performance and their first Byron Bay show since their high school performances in 2014. Now operating on an arena and international festival scale, the band’s return home represents a rare full circle moment.

Across more than two decades, Parkway Drive have released eight studio albums through Epitaph Records, including ARIA chart toppers and international successes culminating in Darker Still, which secured the band’s third consecutive number one on the ARIA Albums Chart and the ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album.

Their reputation as one of the world’s most formidable live acts has been built through global festival headlining slots, extensive international touring and landmark performances including a full symphony orchestra concert at the Sydney Opera House in 2025. At Bluesfest, their appearance underscores the festival’s philosophy that great music transcends genre boundaries.

Erykah Badu also returns to the Bluesfest stage, making her first Australian appearance in 14 years. Widely recognised as the defining voice of neo soul, Badu last appeared at Bluesfest in 2012 and will now reunite with the festival in a historic Good Friday program that also features Earth, Wind & Fire on the same stage, back to back.

Since the release of her debut album Baduizm in 1997, Badu has shaped contemporary soul and R&B through landmark works including Mama’s Gun and New Amerykah. Her influence reaches well beyond music into fashion, visual art and social commentary, and her five Grammy Awards, spanning decades, reflect a career marked by longevity and relevance. Renowned for her intuitive, improvisational live performances, Badu’s return stands as one of the most anticipated moments of Bluesfest 2026.

The Wailers will bring a deeply significant residency to Bluesfest, celebrating 50 Years Of Positive Vibrations and honouring the enduring legacy of Bob Marley & The Wailers. The group will present three different performances across the festival, drawing from Legend, Natural Mystic and Rastaman Vibration, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the breadth of Marley’s catalogue as it was intended to be played.

Released in 1976, Rastaman Vibration remains one of reggae’s most influential albums, carrying messages of resistance, unity and spirituality that continue to resonate globally.

Led by Aston Barrett Jr., son of legendary bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett, The Wailers continue to preserve the integrity of Marley’s music through direct lineage and lived experience. Family Man Barrett, who passed away in 2024, personally trained the next generation of musicians to ensure the music would be performed with authenticity and meaning. That legacy now continues at Bluesfest, where the band will honour the past while carrying the message forward.

These new additions join an expansive Bluesfest 2026 lineup that already includes Split Enz, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sublime, The Black Crowes, Buddy Guy, Counting Crows, The Pogues, Xavier Rudd, The Living End, Marcus King Band and many more, alongside the Bluesfest Busking Competition and an extensive Australian contingent. Together, the program positions Bluesfest 2026 as one of the most ambitious editions in the festival’s history.

Since its beginnings in 1990, Bluesfest Byron Bay has grown into Australia’s most awarded music festival and a globally recognised destination for Blues, Roots, Soul, Rock and beyond. Held each Easter at the Byron Events Farm, the festival remains a cornerstone of Australia’s live music calendar, celebrated for its community atmosphere, on site camping and commitment to musical excellence.

Byron Bay Bluesfest 2026

Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW

Easter 2026

