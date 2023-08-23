 BMG To Reissue George Harrison Catalogue Starting 8 September 2023 - Noise11.com
George Harrison, photo by Paul Cashmere

George Harrison, photo by Paul Cashmere

BMG To Reissue George Harrison Catalogue Starting 8 September 2023

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2023

in News

The long out of print solo catalogue of George Harrison will start to be released on Dark Horse Records via BMG from 8 September, 2023.

The initial release will include 5 titles on CD and 10 on vinyl.

The first edition of releases are:

CD
Living In The Material World (2006 remaster) (released 1973)
Electronic Sound (released 1969)
Dark Horse (2014 remaster) (released 1974)
Extra Texture (2014 remaster) (released 1975)
George Harrison (2004 remaster) (released 1979)

Vinyl
Wonderwall Music (released 1968)
Electronic Sound (released 1969)
Extra Texture (released 1975)
Thirty Three & 1/3 (released 1976)
George Harrison (released 1979)
Somewhere In England (released 1981)
Gone Troppo (released 1982)
Cloud Nine (released 1987)
Live In Japan (released 1992)
Brainwashed (released 2002)
Dark Horse (released 1974)
Living In The Material World (2014 remaster) (released 1973)

The only missing studio album in the studio album is the classic ‘All Things Must Pass’, which was reissued as a box set through EMI/Universal in 2021.

The 1992 live album ‘Live in Japan’ is included in the BMG reissues. ‘Concert for Bangla Desh’, owned by Sony Music, has not.

EMI’s 1976 compilation ‘The Best of George Harrison’ has not been included nor have ‘Best of Dark Horse 1976-1989’ (1989, on Warner Music), ‘Let It Roll Songs by George Harrison’ (2009 on Capitol/EMI) and ‘Early Takes: Volume 1’ (2012 on Universal).

George Harrison founded the Dark Horse Records label in 1974 as Apple was winding down. The label gave George the vehicle to continue his solo career on his own terms and also sign acts to the label that aligned with his philosophy. George’s first two signing where Ravi Shankar and Splinter. Albums by those and others have been filtering through BMG since January 2020.

Dark Horse is now run by George’s son Dhani. The label recently signed Cat Stevens and Billy Idol as well as back catalogues from Leon Russell and Joe Strummer.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Quatro Tunstall Face To Face
Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall Have Made An Album Together for Sun Records

Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall have teamed up for an album together and it has been released through the legendary Sun Records label.

1 hour ago
John Farnham Is Having A Pizza Today

John Farnham is having a pizza today. Normally that would be underwhelming news for anyone else but for John it is a major accomplishment as he marks the one year anniversary of when he undertook a 12 hour operation for the removal of a cancerous tumour.

6 hours ago
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11
Sparks Add Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Shows

Sparks have added Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows to Australia while they visit for the Harvest Festival.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan To Resume Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in the USA in October

Bob Dylan will resume his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour in the USA in Kansas City, USA in October.

1 day ago
Queen Greatest Hits
The Queen Fat Bottomed Girls ‘Woke’ Story Is A Media Beat-up

Have you seen the stories spreading globally about Queen’s Fat Bottomed Girls being removed from their Greatest Hits album to protect the minds of children? Well, it is all bullshit.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Noise11, Photo
The Rolling Stones Tease New Album Potentially Called ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones have taken out an ad in a UK newspaper as glass specialist ‘Hackney Diamonds’ promising “we’ll fix your shattered windows” and therefore launching the first official tease to the new album now expected to be called ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

1 day ago
Anton Corbijn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Anton Corbijn’s Squaring The Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) Is A Rare Glimpse Into Music’s Art World

Few people would know Hipgnosis but never all of you will have listened to an album they made the cover for.

2 days ago