BMG To Reissue George Harrison Catalogue Starting 8 September 2023 - Noise11.com

The long out of print solo catalogue of George Harrison will start to be released on Dark Horse Records via BMG from 8 September, 2023.

The initial release will include 5 titles on CD and 10 on vinyl.

The first edition of releases are:

CD

Living In The Material World (2006 remaster) (released 1973)

Electronic Sound (released 1969)

Dark Horse (2014 remaster) (released 1974)

Extra Texture (2014 remaster) (released 1975)

George Harrison (2004 remaster) (released 1979)

Vinyl

Wonderwall Music (released 1968)

Electronic Sound (released 1969)

Extra Texture (released 1975)

Thirty Three & 1/3 (released 1976)

George Harrison (released 1979)

Somewhere In England (released 1981)

Gone Troppo (released 1982)

Cloud Nine (released 1987)

Live In Japan (released 1992)

Brainwashed (released 2002)

Dark Horse (released 1974)

Living In The Material World (2014 remaster) (released 1973)

The only missing studio album in the studio album is the classic ‘All Things Must Pass’, which was reissued as a box set through EMI/Universal in 2021.

The 1992 live album ‘Live in Japan’ is included in the BMG reissues. ‘Concert for Bangla Desh’, owned by Sony Music, has not.

EMI’s 1976 compilation ‘The Best of George Harrison’ has not been included nor have ‘Best of Dark Horse 1976-1989’ (1989, on Warner Music), ‘Let It Roll Songs by George Harrison’ (2009 on Capitol/EMI) and ‘Early Takes: Volume 1’ (2012 on Universal).

George Harrison founded the Dark Horse Records label in 1974 as Apple was winding down. The label gave George the vehicle to continue his solo career on his own terms and also sign acts to the label that aligned with his philosophy. George’s first two signing where Ravi Shankar and Splinter. Albums by those and others have been filtering through BMG since January 2020.

Dark Horse is now run by George’s son Dhani. The label recently signed Cat Stevens and Billy Idol as well as back catalogues from Leon Russell and Joe Strummer.

