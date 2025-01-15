 Boris Brejcha Kicks Off His Second Australia Dates This Week - Noise11.com
Boris Brejcha

Boris Brejcha

Boris Brejcha Kicks Off His Second Australia Dates This Week

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2025

in News

Boris Brejcha’s Australian shows will feature local acts in each of the four cities.

Handsdown & Leighboy will open in Brisbane, Papa Smurf in Melbourne, Nick Reverse in Sydney, and PTMC in Perth.

Boris Brejcha last performed in Australia in January 2023.

Brejcha performs wearing a facemask based on a Carnival of Venice design. The masks covers the scars from the severe burns he endured as a six year old when he was seriously injured in the Ramstein air show disaster of 1988. Brejcha was in the crowd when the disaster occurred.

The accident occurred at the Flugtah ’88 airshow at USAF Ramstein Air Base in West Germany. Three Italian Air Force planes collided, crashing to the ground in front of a crowd of 300,000. 70 people died in the accident. Brejcha was one of 346 spectators who suffered serious injuries. Hundreds more had minor injuries. It is the second deadliest airshow in history.

Boris Brejcha Australian tour – January 2025
• Fri 17 Jan 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Sold Out
• Sat 18 Jan 2025 – Carriageworks, Sydney
• Sat 25 Jan 2025 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
• Sun 26 Jan 2025 – Metro City, Perth – Sold Out

get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Weeknd Delays Album Release and Cancels LA Concert

The Weeknd has delayed his album release and cancelled a California concert "out of respect" for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

11 hours ago
Mac Miller Balloonerism
Mac Miller Second Posthumous Album Balloonerism Tracklisting Revealed

Mac Miller's second posthumous album 'Balloonerism' features SZA and the late rapper's alter-ego Delusional Thomas.

5 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Launches UK Music Foundation

Music education in the UK faces significant challenges, with varying needs across regions, schools, and age groups. While the UK music industry contributed a record £7.6 billion to the economy in 2024 (source: UKMusic.org), disparities still remain in terms of access to music education. A 2019 BPI survey revealed that one in four schools serving disadvantaged communities offer no music lessons at all.

5 days ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Officially Confirmed

Liam Payne's medical cause of death has been confirmed three months after his passing.

6 days ago
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Charli XCX Joins Billie Eilish In Concert In LA

Billie Eilish brought Charli XCX on stage to perform the Guess remix during her recent show in Los Angeles.

December 19, 2024
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Has No Touring Plans for 2025

Ariana Grande has "no plans for a tour" in 2025.

December 18, 2024
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Has Completed His Next Album

Ed Sheeran has shared details of his upcoming new album - which he has already completed.

December 12, 2024