Boris Brejcha Kicks Off His Second Australia Dates This Week - Noise11.com

Boris Brejcha’s Australian shows will feature local acts in each of the four cities.

Handsdown & Leighboy will open in Brisbane, Papa Smurf in Melbourne, Nick Reverse in Sydney, and PTMC in Perth.

Boris Brejcha last performed in Australia in January 2023.

Brejcha performs wearing a facemask based on a Carnival of Venice design. The masks covers the scars from the severe burns he endured as a six year old when he was seriously injured in the Ramstein air show disaster of 1988. Brejcha was in the crowd when the disaster occurred.

The accident occurred at the Flugtah ’88 airshow at USAF Ramstein Air Base in West Germany. Three Italian Air Force planes collided, crashing to the ground in front of a crowd of 300,000. 70 people died in the accident. Brejcha was one of 346 spectators who suffered serious injuries. Hundreds more had minor injuries. It is the second deadliest airshow in history.

Boris Brejcha Australian tour – January 2025

• Fri 17 Jan 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Sold Out

• Sat 18 Jan 2025 – Carriageworks, Sydney

• Sat 25 Jan 2025 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

• Sun 26 Jan 2025 – Metro City, Perth – Sold Out

