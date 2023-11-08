 Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project Is Also A Comic Book - Noise11.com
Bruce Dickinson (PHOTO BY JOHN MCMURTRIE supplied by BMG)

Bruce Dickinson (PHOTO BY JOHN MCMURTRIE supplied by BMG)

Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project Is Also A Comic Book

by Paul Cashmere on November 8, 2023

in News

Bruce Dickinson has revealed that his 2024 solo project is not only an album but also a 12-part comic book series.

The Mandrake Project is a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius. Created by Bruce Dickinson, scripted by Tony Lee and stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson for Z2 Comics, the series features 12 episodes that collect into three graphic novels and will be launched in 2024.

An eight-page comic prequel to The Mandrake Project, entitled ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’, is included within the vinyl 7” single booklet which accompanies the single of the same name and sets the scene for the story to come. The 7” single also features Dickinson’s original solo demo version of the song ‘If Eternity Should Fail’, which first appeared on Iron Maiden’s album The Book Of Souls in 2015.

“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson explains. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson’s seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005. First Single, ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’ Out December 1.

The 2024 AUSTRALIAN tour dates are:
Sunday 1 September: PERTH, RAC Arena
Wednesday 4 September: ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Friday 6 September: MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena
Tuesday 10 September: BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thursday 12 September: SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Boy George, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Boy George To Star In Moulin Rouge On Broadway

Boy George is joining ‘Moulin Rogue! The Musical’ on Broadway next year.

6 hours ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Guns N’ Roses Debut New Song ‘The General’

Guns N' Roses have debuted a new song live called 'The General' at the last show on their American tour.

1 day ago
Nik Kershaw and Go West Australian Dates Announced

Nik Kershaw will return to Australia with Go West in 2024.

2 days ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duran Duran To Headline Latitude 2024

In a UK festival exclusive, the iconic British band Duran Duran has been unveiled as the headliners for the 2024 edition of the Latitude Festival. The announcement coincides with the release of the band's critically acclaimed new gothic-themed album, Danse Macabre, which made its debut in the UK Top Five this week.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Plays His Last Show of his Australian Tour

A wise old man once said, “And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make”. Sir Paul McCartney has completed his Australian tour with the final show in Queensland on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

3 days ago
Billy Joel Sets A Date For His Final Madison Square Garden Residency

Billy Joel has announced his final Madison Square Garden residency show.

4 days ago
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers. image by Ros O'Gorman.
Flea Details His Performance War Wounds

Flea has recalled the most painful injuries he has suffered during performances.

4 days ago