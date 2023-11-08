Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project Is Also A Comic Book - Noise11.com

Bruce Dickinson has revealed that his 2024 solo project is not only an album but also a 12-part comic book series.

The Mandrake Project is a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius. Created by Bruce Dickinson, scripted by Tony Lee and stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson for Z2 Comics, the series features 12 episodes that collect into three graphic novels and will be launched in 2024.

An eight-page comic prequel to The Mandrake Project, entitled ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’, is included within the vinyl 7” single booklet which accompanies the single of the same name and sets the scene for the story to come. The 7” single also features Dickinson’s original solo demo version of the song ‘If Eternity Should Fail’, which first appeared on Iron Maiden’s album The Book Of Souls in 2015.

“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson explains. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson’s seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005. First Single, ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’ Out December 1.

The 2024 AUSTRALIAN tour dates are:

Sunday 1 September: PERTH, RAC Arena

Wednesday 4 September: ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Friday 6 September: MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 10 September: BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 12 September: SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

