Chet Faker and Tash Sultana Add Live At The Gardens Shows - Noise11.com

Chet Faker and Tash Sultana Add Live At The Gardens Shows

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2024

in News

Two more shows have been added to the Live At The Gardens series of shows at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. Chet Faker will perform his Built On Glass 10th anniversary show and Tash Sultana will perform two days later.

Chet Faker will be joined by Mildlife and Phoebe Go.

The Tash Sultana show also features Coterie, South Summit and Little Green for the Live At The Gardens shows.

Chet Faker | Live At The Gardens
Friday 22 November, 2024
Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne, VIC
With special guests Mildlife and Phoebe Go
ONLY VICTORIAN SHOW

Tash Sultana | Live At The Gardens
Sunday 24 November, 2024
Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne, VIC
With special guests Coterie, South Summit and Little Green
ONLY AUSTRALIAN SHOW

These events are part of ALWAYS LIVE, a state-wide celebration of contemporary live music supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria.
alwayslive.com.au

Matt Corby and Middle Kids, Xavier Rudd and The Presets also have Live At The Gardens shows this season.

Noise11.com

