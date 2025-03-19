 City and Colour Guests on Tash Sultana EP - Noise11.com
Tash Sultana photo by Giulia McGauran

Tash Sultana photo by Giulia McGauran

City and Colour Guests on Tash Sultana EP

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2025

in News

Tash Sultana has a special guest on her upcoming EP ‘Return To The Roots’. The track ‘Ain’t It Kinda Funny’ features Dallas Green (aka City and Colour).

So far Tash has premiered two tracks from the album. The first song ‘Milk and Honey’ premiered in February.

The second song ‘Milk and Honey’ shares a deeply personal story about Tash’s partner who has cancer.

My partner went through hell because of medical malpractice. A tumor left undetected. Surgery on the wrong thing. A second operation. Twice the recovery time. And we still don’t have answers. If you’ve ever been failed by the system—misdiagnosed, ignored, or left without answers—this song is for you.”

The ‘Return to the Roots’ EP will be released May 30, 2025.

Return To The Roots EP Tracklisting:
Milk & Honey
Kiss The Sky
Hazard To Myself
Hold On
Unleash The Rage
Ain’t It Kinda Funny Ft. City And Colour

Tash Sultana ‘Return To The Roots’ Us Tour
Tuesday June 10 | The Randy Shell At Jacobs Park, San Diego
Wednesday June 11 | Hard Rock Live – Sacramento, Wheatland
Friday June 13 | The Masonic, San Francisco
Saturday June 14 | Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles
Sunday June 15 | The Van Buren, Phoenix
Tuesday June 17 | The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factor, Irving
Wednesday June 18 | Bayou Music Centre, Houston
Friday June 20 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison Sold Out
Saturday June 21 | Dillon Amphitheater, Dillon
Sunday June 22 | Venue Tba, Salt Lake City
Tuesday June 24 | Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise
Wednesday June 25 | Knitting Factory Concert House, Spokane
Friday June 27 | Edgefield Concerts On The Lawn, Troutdale
Saturday June 28 | Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville
Sunday June 29 | Britt Music & Arts Festival – Britt Pavilion, Jacksonville

