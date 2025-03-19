City and Colour Guests on Tash Sultana EP - Noise11.com

Tash Sultana has a special guest on her upcoming EP ‘Return To The Roots’. The track ‘Ain’t It Kinda Funny’ features Dallas Green (aka City and Colour).

So far Tash has premiered two tracks from the album. The first song ‘Milk and Honey’ premiered in February.

The second song ‘Milk and Honey’ shares a deeply personal story about Tash’s partner who has cancer.

My partner went through hell because of medical malpractice. A tumor left undetected. Surgery on the wrong thing. A second operation. Twice the recovery time. And we still don’t have answers. If you’ve ever been failed by the system—misdiagnosed, ignored, or left without answers—this song is for you.”

The ‘Return to the Roots’ EP will be released May 30, 2025.

Return To The Roots EP Tracklisting:

Milk & Honey

Kiss The Sky

Hazard To Myself

Hold On

Unleash The Rage

Ain’t It Kinda Funny Ft. City And Colour

Tash Sultana ‘Return To The Roots’ Us Tour

Tuesday June 10 | The Randy Shell At Jacobs Park, San Diego

Wednesday June 11 | Hard Rock Live – Sacramento, Wheatland

Friday June 13 | The Masonic, San Francisco

Saturday June 14 | Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles

Sunday June 15 | The Van Buren, Phoenix

Tuesday June 17 | The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factor, Irving

Wednesday June 18 | Bayou Music Centre, Houston

Friday June 20 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison Sold Out

Saturday June 21 | Dillon Amphitheater, Dillon

Sunday June 22 | Venue Tba, Salt Lake City

Tuesday June 24 | Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise

Wednesday June 25 | Knitting Factory Concert House, Spokane

Friday June 27 | Edgefield Concerts On The Lawn, Troutdale

Saturday June 28 | Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville

Sunday June 29 | Britt Music & Arts Festival – Britt Pavilion, Jacksonville

