Cosmic Psychos To Headline Thrashville After FEAR Cancel Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

Cosmic Psychos have been elevated to headline status at Thrashville 2026 after American punk pioneers FEAR were forced to withdraw from their long-awaited Australian tour due to health concerns involving frontman Lee Ving.

by Paul Cashmere

Thrashville organisers have confirmed that Australian punk institution Cosmic Psychos will headline this year’s event following the cancellation of FEAR’s first Australian tour. The change comes less than three weeks before the festival takes place on June 27, with FEAR frontman Lee Ving advised by doctors not to travel. Organisers announced the development on June 11, extending their best wishes to the veteran singer for a speedy recovery.

The late lineup change represents a significant shift for one of Australia’s most distinctive heavy music gatherings. FEAR’s planned visit had generated considerable interest among punk fans, with the Los Angeles band regarded as one of the foundational acts of the American hardcore movement. Their withdrawal leaves a gap in the festival bill, but organisers have moved quickly to secure a replacement with strong credentials in both Australian punk and underground rock circles.

For Thrashville, the appointment of Cosmic Psychos preserves a headline act with deep roots in the genre. The Victorian band has maintained a reputation as one of Australia’s most influential punk outfits, with a career spanning more than four decades. Their impact has extended internationally, particularly through their influence on generations of punk and alternative musicians.

In a statement released following the announcement, the band reflected on their connection to the event.

“We played the first Thrashville back in 2017 and it was a bloody good time,” the group said. “It’s unfortunate about Fear not being able to travel, but it’s nice to be the silver lining on this occasion. We can’t wait to get back there and have a few beers with ya!”

The festival will feature four stages and a broad cross-section of Australian heavy music. Alongside Cosmic Psychos, the lineup includes Disentomb, The Bennies, Dregg, Hybrid Nightmares, Turtle Skull, Good Sniff, Private Wives, Couch Wizard, Catpiss, Purple Disturbance, Pyrefly, Whisperhead, Shacked!, Happy Fuckin Family, Immortal Within, I Hate People, None For One, Hope Held Hostage, Gusset Rats and Wyndfall.

Beyond the music program, organisers have positioned Thrashville as an immersive event experience. Attractions include open-fire cooking demonstrations, a walk-in tattoo parlour, professional skateboarding displays and fire performance presentations.

The festival has increasingly developed a reputation for combining heavy music culture with broader lifestyle and community elements.

The cancellation also highlights the challenges facing international touring artists, particularly veteran performers managing demanding travel schedules. While no further details regarding Ving’s condition have been released, the decision follows medical advice that he should not undertake long-haul travel at this time. Festival organisers have not indicated whether FEAR’s Australian dates will be rescheduled.

The timing of the announcement leaves little room before gates open, yet the addition of Cosmic Psychos provides continuity for the event. The band’s longstanding association with Australian festival audiences and their previous appearance at the inaugural Thrashville in 2017 offer a natural connection to the event’s history.

Thrashville is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, and is rated MA15+. Underage patrons may attend provided they remain in the immediate presence of a responsible adult throughout the event.

As the festival enters its final countdown, organisers are now focused on delivering a celebration of Australian heavy music with a lineup led by one of the country’s most enduring punk acts. While FEAR’s absence will disappoint many fans, Cosmic Psychos’ return ensures the event retains a headline act with a formidable legacy of its own.

Tickets available via the Dashville website.

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